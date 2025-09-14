Detroit Lions Week Two Inactives List Revealed
The Detroit Lions have revealed their official list of inactive players, prior to their Week 2 home opener against the Chicago Bears.
Linebacker Trevor Nowaske was ruled out on Friday for his second consecutive game to start the 2025 NFL season.
Taylor Decker was listed on the injury designation list as questionable, but after being spotted in pre-game warmups with the starting offensive line, he will officially suit up against the Bears.
Running back Sione Vaki, who the team had hopes would take strides forward his sophomore campaign, was ruled inactive. Defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo was ruled active for the first time this season.
After an opening loss to the Green Bay Packers, Detroit is seeking to improve their rushing attack and executing better pressuring and sacking the quarterback.
A player the team could look to for added help along the defensive line is defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.
“We’ve got him in there. We’re going to use him some. I don’t know how much, but certainly he’s earned the right to be out there on the field. We would say that. We thought he had a good camp, he practices his tail off. Every day, man, he gives you what he’s got," said Dan Campbell. "We really felt like the player’s better than even last year. And he’s a veteran guy, he’s played in this League a while.
"But, we liked what he gave us last year and we felt like he was better even through camp and to this point. So, we like him there. Again, he can spell (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch with the rush, and then we think we can use him on some third down. And look, he plays the run, too, man. He can set an edge now. So, love where he’s at.”
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard shared this week what excites him most about the Lions' defensive unit.
“Just the togetherness we have right now. Understanding we have ups and downs. Like, Hutch spoke the other day. Not going to go into super details about it, but essentially he said we’re going to go through ups and downs," said Sheppard. "But the bond that we’ve built, not only over the years. Because we just brought in D.J. Reed -- you kind of pick and pry these pieces that you bring in year to year, and all these guys fit. And we mesh well, and it’s more of a brotherhood, and it’s a family.
"We’re not friends, I tell them, ‘We’re not friends here, we’re family.’ You’re going to go through things together, and we’re still going to be family after. Friends, you kind of separate and it is what it is. We are family here," Sheppard added. "And that’s what you’re going to see displayed on the field is a family out there fighting together down in and down out.”
Lions' 2025 Week 2 inactive list
S Thomas Harper
RB Sione Vaki
LB Trevor Nowaske
DL Tyler Lacy
DL Chris Smith
DE Tyrus Wheat