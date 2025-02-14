Former Patriots Safety Would Take Hendon Hooker Over Shedeur Sanders
Detroit Lions backup quarterback Hendon Hooker has been a popular name in trade proposals this offseason.
With several teams in need of a quarterback, and a less-than-stellar draft class, some have wondered whether teams would benefit more from trading for a player like Hooker than drafting a rookie signal-caller.
One of the teams in need of a quarterback currently is coached by a former Lions assistant, as Aaron Glenn was hired as the New York Jets' head coach in January. After announcing that the team plans to move on from Aaron Rodgers, the Jets could very well be in the market for a young passer.
Former New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison believes the Jets would benefit from trying to trade for Hooker. Harrison explained his affinity for the Tennessee product during a recent appearance on ProFootballTalk.
“I’ll tell you this, I’m taking Hendon Hooker before I’m taking Shedeur Sanders, before I’m taking Cam Ward. I’m taking that guy," Harrison explained. "He’s been rehabbing, he’s been behind Jared Goff the last couple years. He’s been with coach Ben Johnson, so you know he’s been coached the right way. I’m telling you, this Hendon Hooker, I’ve been on him for a while. I think he’s a hidden gem in the National Football League, and I think it’d be smart if the Jets went after him.”
Here is a collection of other notable Detroit Lions news:
1.) Three Lions cracked CBS Sports' list of top-100 free agents: Carlton Davis, Kevin Zeitler and Levi Onwuzurike.
2.) Detroit Free Press columnist Shawn Windsor called for the Lions to maintain their draft-and-develop strategy rather than make a big trade, as he offered a belief that a healthy Lions team would've defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.
3.) David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs detailed how the Lions hope to bounce back in 2025 during an interview with Forbes.