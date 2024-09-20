'We Keep It Physical': Rodriguez Helped Vaki Develop as Blocker
The Detroit Lions have used rookie running back Sione Vaki as the lead blocker in I-formation sets at times early in the 2024 season.
Vaki, who told Lions On SI after practice Thursday he did not have much experience blocking in pass protection, has already gained the trust of the coaching staff.
Running backs coach Scottie Montgomery told reporters he went to linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard to run through the young running back in blocking drills to aid in helping him learn just how physical the league actually is.
“Yeah, it was rough," Vaki said. "Shoot, this league is the best of the best, so yeah, I had no experience thus far with pass pro. So going up against these guys, learned very quickly you have to bring your stuff with you.”
Detroit's coaching staff has already seen growth in Vaki as an overall running back.
“He targets well. And because of his leverage and power in his lower quarters, he's just always striking on the move, which is timing. It's like a boxer's timing, at times," Montgomery said. "He knows how to get to that point, maybe take that extra step and go in and engage. We've seen a lot of good things out of him.”
Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez revealed it was him that was tasked with battling Vaki regularly in one-on-one drills.
“We keep it physical. Shep kinda gives each linebacker who they’ve got to go with and what move to use and all that," said Rodriguez. "Vaki, I was on Vaki all training camp. And Shep’s like, ‘See a couple holes for him, see what he’s made of.’ It’s one of those things where you just take the coaching and see if they can handle it.”
The competition daily was good for both, as Vaki held his own at times.
“He did pretty good," said Rodriguez. "Some he did good, some I got him. It was good competition.”
Preparing for Kyler Murray
Rodriguez explained this week is pivotal for Detroit's defense to remain focused on their rush integrity against Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
“It’s one of those things where, rush intergrity. We’ve got guys rushing. Gotta stay, trust it, trust the guy next to you working on a rush," said Rodriguez "Everyone stay in your lanes and crowd the guy, so it’s one of those things where you can’t try to do something over the top and on your own. He’s gonna duck out and he’s gonna find it.”
Backup quarterback Hendon Hooker has been aiding the defense at practice due to his mobility.
“Hendon’s kind of rolling around, scrambling, so he’s giving us a good look," Rodriguez said. "It’s good work for us to kind of plaster on receivers down the field and let the D-line run to the ball.”