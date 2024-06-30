Roundtable: Should Lions Sign Safety Justin Simmons?
1.) Are you concerned about a sophomore slump for TE Sam LaPorta?
Christian Booher: Any time a rookie has the caliber of year that LaPorta had last year, it’s feasible to see the production dipping in the second year. He’ll be a household name within league circles, so there will be no taking opponents by surprise in terms of his abilities.
However, I think as long as LaPorta remains healthy, he will be very productive for the Lions’ offense. He’s durable, a good pass-catcher and a solid blocker. Though the numbers may ultimately not be what they were last year from a statistical perspective, I am confident that LaPorta will avoid a sophomore slump.
Vito Chirco: At this present juncture, I am not. He was such a stud last year that there feels like no reason to worry. Outside of Amon-Ra St. Brown, he was Jared Goff's most reliable target. And, as has been discussed many times before, he took the league by storm, setting the rookie record for catches in a single season (86).
Sure, he'll have more attention on him, and won't be able to as easily fly under the radar. However, I don't think it'll matter for LaPorta. I think he's just that good, and will consistently showcase it once again throughout the course of the 2024 season.
2.) Who are you more confident will develop: Brodric Martin or Giovanni Manu?
Booher: In terms of who will be more productive for the Lions in 2024, I think the answer is Martin. The Lions bought some insurance in the form of DJ Reader, so there’s not as much pressure on Martin to play every down in the Lions’ defense. However, I think he can still be a productive rotational piece.
I still think Manu has the higher ceiling based on his athletic traits. However, I think that his developmental curve is a little bit steeper. With the Lions having so much talent along the offensive line, there won’t be as much needed from Manu in his rookie season.
Chirco: This is hard to say. However, at this present moment, I'm going to go with Manu, even though he's a rookie. The British Columbia product is an immense-sized offensive lineman (6-7, 352 pounds) who is freakishly athletic. He ran a 4.96 40-yard dash, and recorded a 33.5-inch vertical at his pro day. He also will benefit from learning from Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley and the team's Pro Bowl group of linemen (Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell and Kevin Zeitler). Manu's in good hands with those guys, plus fellow veteran linemen Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow. I think all of this will lessen the learning curve for Manu and allow him to develop into at least a competent reserve lineman.
3.) Who is the Lions player that needs to shine most at training camp?
Booher: I’m going to go with Levi Onwuzurike. I think the defensive lineman has the opportunity to carve out a niche for himself, but he must prove his talents to the coaching staff ahead of the final year of his rookie contract. The Lions have depth on the interior, so he must build a role to assert himself.
There’s still plenty of faith in Onwuzurike, as evidenced by the way the coaching staff treated him throughout the spring workouts. If he can emerge, it would be a great story, given the struggles he’s endured throughout the early part of his career.
Chirco: I'm going to go with Nate Sudfeld. All spring, he's had to hear all about how Hendon Hooker is being groomed to be Jared Goff's backup. And, the reality of the situation is that Hooker is the leader in the clubhouse to be the Lions’ No. 2 quarterback going into training camp.
So, if Sudfeld wants to have any shot at jumping Hooker on the depth chart, he must have a magnificent camp. Now, is he capable of doing so? The simple answer: Only time will tell.
4.) Which Lions player would you like most to appear as a guest on our podcast?
Booher: I think it would be very interesting to hear from kicker Jake Bates. His story is very unique, as he never attempted a field goal in college and began his career at that level as a soccer player. However, he quickly became one of the most popular UFL players for the Michigan Panthers, and now has a two-year deal with the Lions.
I think it would be good to get to know Bates a bit in that format, as he could inform listeners of what it took for him to get to the point he is at in his career.
Chirco: I'm going to go with the best defensive player on the team, EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. He just seems like a cool, down-to-earth guy that you could easily have a beer and good conversation with. Plus, booking Hutchinson as a guest would be ratings gold for the podcast, with his ties to the University of Michigan. I don't think you could go wrong with “Hutch” as your guest.
5.) Could you see safety Justin Simmons being successful in Detroit's defense?
Booher: Absolutely. I think Simmons has very good instincts, as shown by his interception numbers. He’s also a physical player, a trait that is coveted by the Lions’ defensive staff.
While I’m not certain that Simmons will ultimately end up as a member of the Lions, I think he would be a solid fit, and could be a good addition. The Lions are lacking depth at the position as it stands, so it would be a beneficial add.
Chirco: Why not? Simmons was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler this past season, and has the ability to be effective against both the run and the pass. Additionally, the experience of Simmons, who's entering his ninth NFL season, would be a plus for the Lions’ youthful safeties group.
As you can tell, I'm a proponent of the Lions adding the current free agent prior to training camp.