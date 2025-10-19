Roundtable: Which Lions RB Should Get First Series Against Bucs?
1.) What position do Lions need to upgrade most at the deadline?
Christian Booher: I think the Lions would benefit most from making an addition to their secondary. With all the injuries in the back half of the defense, adding a veteran with some experience would be very helpful. Similarly, a player with some ability to play nickel would also be beneficial.
Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to see the team take a swing on adding a player like Trey Hendrickson. However, I’m not certain Cincinnati wants to trade him and don’t believe the Lions would want to part with hefty draft capital.
Vito Chirco: I know the pass-rush has performed well so far. However, I still believe the pass-rushing unit would benefit greatly from the addition of a counterpart for star EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson, especially as Detroit prepares for a potential playoff run.
Don’t get me wrong, Al-Quadin Muhammad has been a pleasant surprise. However, I don't think the Lions are going to make a long playoff run with him being their second-best pass-rusher. That’s why I think it’d be optimal for Brad Holmes & Co. to acquire a proven pass-rusher at the deadline.
2.) How concerned are you about all the injuries to the secondary?
Booher: It’s concerning simply in the fact that they are running out of healthy bodies. Arnold’s optimistic outlook is a huge benefit for the Lions, as he was initially believed to be out for the season. While he won’t play this week, there’s hope for a return relatively soon.
The bye week should be a big help for the Lions after this week, as it will allow some players to heal up. It will be interesting to see who steps up in this area with Reed, Arnold, Branch and Joseph all out.
Chirco: At this point, the Lions cannot afford any more injuries to their secondary. Being without D.J. Reed, and both starting safeties Brian Branch (although not injury-induced) and Kerby Joseph, is a significant blow to the team’s defensive backfield, especially going up against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. Hopefully the secondary will be able to get healthy during the upcoming bye week.
3.) Who steps up on defense this week?
Booher: I think Amik Robertson and Thomas Harper both step up this week. Harper looked good in his short stint of playing time last week, while Robertson is a savvy vet who is always around the ball.
For Detroit to be successful defensively, they’ll also need to be stout against the run. Expect Jack Campbell to have a big role in the effort, as he’s developed into an every down leader for the group.
Chirco: I believe it’s going to be the team’s linebacking trio of Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone. Barnes, Campbell and Anzalone have each recorded at least 1.5 sacks this season, and Campbell is quickly growing into one of the game’s best linebackers. He’s earned an 86.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus through the season’s first six weeks.
I think this trio of linebackers will come through with a solid effort against Mayfield and the Buccaneers.
4.) Who should get the first series against Tampa Bay: David Montgomery or Jahmyr Gibbs?
Booher: Both players have their traits that set them apart, but I think Gibbs gets the first series on Monday. The talented running back has a more explosive skill set and gives the Lions a better chance of breaking a big gain early.
Chirco: Montgomery only had four carries for 24 yards a week ago against the Chiefs. So, I think John Morton will try to get the veteran back going early and often against the Buccaneers, and it’s why I believe he’ll get the first series Monday.
5.) What do you expect from Alim McNeill in his debut?
Booher: I think McNeill will be somewhat limited in his season debut, as Detroit will be smart about managing his workload with the bye week upcoming. I expect McNeill to play between 20-25 snaps, with the team set to fully unleash him against Minnesota after the bye.
Chirco: I think McNeill has a chance to be productive, but I don’t believe he’ll receive a full workload in his season debut. As Christian said, I think it’s more likely he receives 20-25 snaps, and then receives a healthier dose of reps coming off the Lions’ Week 8 bye.