Rumor: Lions Very Close to Extending Star Wide Receiver
The Detroit Lions could be very close to signing star wide receiver Jameson Williams to a contract extension.
During a mailbag edition of the Detroit Lions Podcast, reporter Jeff Risdon took an online question asking who was the next player likely to receive a contract extension from three choices: Jameson Williams, Jake Bates or Brock Wright.
Risdon expressed, "Jamo is getting done sooner rather than later. Very, very, extraordinarily confident on that."
Detroit had decided to pick up the fifth-year option on both their first-round picks in the 2022 draft, Aidan Hutchinson and the talented wideout. Williams is currently slated to earn $15,493,000 for the 2026 season as a result.
Throughout the offseason, the former first-round draft pick has been praised for putting in the extra time in the gym, gaining muscle and working to deeply understand what new offensive coordinator Johnson is aiming to accomplish with the offense.
More: Lions D.J. Reed Listed as Among Best NFL Moves of Offseason
Williams reportedly gained five pounds of muscle, which should aid in his ability to shed defenders and manage press coverage easier.
“Yeah, I talked to a couple people and they told me why they lift weights and what it helps them with,” Williams explained to reporters. “The thing I took from it was to get stronger. I’m a little guy. DBs like to reroute and stuff like that, so I got to run through the middle across linebackers so I just had to get my strength up a little bit, that’s it.”
Addition reading from Detroit Lions OnSI