T.J. Lang Validates Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors

New Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell were both asked their initial opinions of quarterback Matthew Stafford in their initial meetings with the media.

Both took the time to praise the veteran quarterback's toughness and commitment to the game of football, but refused to publicly commit to the polarizing Detroit sports figure.

"So, Matthew's a great player. And, what you really appreciate is ... I think the talent level is very easy to say, but you really appreciate how his intangibles show on film. Just how urgent he plays, how competitive he is, the toughness that he shows," Holmes said.

Like most NFL offseason's, rumors are now beginning to swirl regarding the organization deciding to move on from Stafford.

On Saturday, radio host Dan Sileo took to social media to share that the Lions and 49ers were in discussions to put together a trade.

Many supporters of the Lions have heard these rumors before, but a former Lions offensive lineman had an interesting response.

"I understand .. I think this one may have a little more validity to it," T.J. Lang wrote on Twitter.

Lang added further after being questioned by Lions supporters, "Let me clarify .. it’s more realistic this year than last year .. last year they had a coach and GM that needed to win and there was no chance they were trading ... could be possible this year with new GM/coach. That’s all I was saying."

Other conflicting reports have surfaced this weekend regarding Stafford, with veteran radio host Boomer Esiason reporting that Stafford wants out of Detroit, while NFL analyst and former GM Charlie Casserly indicated that Stafford was staying in Detroit.

Over the course of the next few days, Holmes and Campbell are set to meet to review the Lions roster, and while trade talks could be occurring, nothing of substance will likely be reported until after the Lombardi trophy is handed out.