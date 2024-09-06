Lions Safety Out Against Rams, Melifonwu Doubtful, Reader Questionable
The Detroit Lions will enter their regular season opener quite healthy.
Against the Rams, only safety Loren Strickland, who did not practice all week, was officially ruled out. It is not likely Ifeatu Melifonwu suits up, as the talented safety has been ruled doubtful.
DJ Reader is still on track to make his Lions debut, as he was ruled questionable on the team's first injury report.
Dan Campbell will have many of their top players for certain on Sunday when they kick off the season against the Los Angeles Rams.
A big reason the Lions feel confident while opening the season in primetime at home is the support of their passionate fan base. Detroit's crowd approached record levels with their noise in the postseason last year, and the Lions are hoping for more of the same when the Rams come to town Sunday.
Campbell said Friday it is up to the team to continue providing a product that the fan base can rally behind.
DJ Reader Trending Towards Playing Limited Snaps Against Rams
"Well I think it correlates certainly to wins. Success, wins, you feel like you're taking the right steps and I think our fans have seen that," Campbell said. "I think they want to know you're competing, right? You're competitive and you're getting better, a little bit better every week, every year, and that gives everybody hope. And then you're starting to see the fruits of that labor. That's where it is now. It's our job to continue to excite our fan base. I've said it before, they're gonna do their part. As long as we handle our business, this place for us, this City, that stadium, it will be home field advantage. It will, and not every team can say that in this league at their own place."
Lions Week 1 Friday injury report
Loren Strickland -- Out (Thumb)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Doubtful (Ankle)
DJ Reader -- Questionable (Quad)