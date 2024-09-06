DJ Reader Trending Positively, Could Play Limited Snaps Sunday
The Detroit Lions invested in adding DJ Reader to an already stout run defense.
A veteran who has made a living plugging the middle of the field in the run game along with the ability to get after the passer, Reader has the ability to take Detroit's defense to the next level.
Reader has been sidelined for much of the offseason as he worked to rehab a torn quad suffered late in the 2023 campaign. While he missed all of training camp, he passed his physical prior to final cuts and was returned to the active roster.
Since being activated of the PUP list, Reader has ramped up his workload in practice. While the initial plan for the veteran was to return in Week 2 against Tampa Bay, coach Dan Campbell didn't rule out the possibility of him playing in the season opener against the Rams in a limited role.
"Yeah, he looked pretty good (in practice)," Campbell said Friday. "Now it's just a matter of, if he plays, how much can he play? And by doing that, does that, will he have the ability to get a little bit more next week or is it just a sit back and we're just kind of even right now? Which, that'll be a lot of talking to Fish and Mike Clark and certainly Reader himself to see where we're at. But, man, he's continued to get better every day, took a lot more yesterday which was good."
The Lions also have the ability to potentially elevate a player on the defensive line from the practice squad if Reader is ultimately unable to go or limited. Kyle Peko, who had a strong training camp, would be a prime candidate to receive that elevation.
"Yeah, we'll be ready," Campbell said. "We have that ability to bring somebody up depending on what happens with Reader."
Campbell noted that he did not feel as optimistic about the potential of Ifeatu Melifonwu playing on Sunday. The safety returned to practice Thursday but in a limited capacity.
"He's better," Campbell said. "We'll see. I'm not as optimistic about him, but we'll see."
Notes
In Thursday's season opener, several penalties were assessed for illegal formations with offensive linemen lining up off the line of scrimmage. The Baltimore Ravens were hit with penalties multiple times for this reason.
Asked about the point of emphasis Friday, Campbell said the Lions will be ready for the possibility of this being called tightly in Sunday's season opener.