Salary-Cap Number of 90 Lions Players Under Contract

The Detroit Lions enter the 2022 NFL season with a positive salary-cap outlook.

General manager Brad Holmes and the front office approximately have $9.7 million to work with after signing 90 players.

Former Lions Trey Flowers, Jahlani Tavai, Tyrell Williams and Jamie Collins take up $20.4 million in dead cap monies currently on the books.

Here is a look at the salary-cap number of every member of the 90-man roster.