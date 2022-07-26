Salary-Cap Number of 90 Lions Players Under Contract
Detroit Lions currently have approximately $9.7 million in remaining salary-cap space in 2022.
The Detroit Lions enter the 2022 NFL season with a positive salary-cap outlook.
General manager Brad Holmes and the front office approximately have $9.7 million to work with after signing 90 players.
Former Lions Trey Flowers, Jahlani Tavai, Tyrell Williams and Jamie Collins take up $20.4 million in dead cap monies currently on the books.
Here is a look at the salary-cap number of every member of the 90-man roster.
- Jared Goff -- $31,150,000
- Taylor Decker -- $18,900,000
- Romeo Okwara -- $14,500,000
- Jeff Okudah -- $9,144,143
- Michael Brockers -- $8,975,000
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai -- $8,733,750
- Frank Ragnow -- $7,551,529
- T.J. Hockenson -- $6,506,754
- Aidan Hutchinson -- $6,493,343
- Penei Sewell -- $5,477,061
- Jamaal Williams -- $4,375,000
- D.J. Chark -- $4,023,333
- Tracy Walker -- $3,356,666
- Jameson Williams -- $3,174,871
- Charles Harris -- $3,023,333
- Will Harris -- $2,778,061
- Amani Oruwariye -- $2,620,834
- D'Andre Swift -- $2,328,796
- Mike Hughes -- $2,250,000
- Alex Anzalone -- $2,161,765
- Evan Brown -- $2,013,235
- Tim Boyle -- $2,000,000
- Josh Reynolds --$2,000,000
- Chris Board --$1,994,118
- Kalif Raymond -- $1,975,000
- Levi Onwuzurike -- $1,852,021
- C.J. Moore -- $1,750,000
- Jason Cabinda -- $1,535,000
- Josh Woods -- $1,526,471
- Josh Paschal -- $1,406,483
- Julian Okwara -- $1,344,911
- Jonah Jackson -- $1,308,211
- Alim McNeill -- $1,165,723
- David Blough -- $1,150,000
- Austin Bryant -- $1,148,158
- DeShon Elliott -- $1,100,000
- Ifeatu Melifonwu -- $1,087,693
- Logan Stenberg -- $1,080,411
- Jarrad Davis -- $1,047,500
- Craig Reynolds -- $1,040,000
- Amon-Ra St. Brown -- $1,021,315
- Derrick Barnes -- $1,020,302
- Quintez Cephus -- $971,073
- John Cominsky -- $965,000
- Austin Seibert -- $965,000
- Bruce Hector -- $965,000
- Shaun Dion-Hamilton -- $965,000
- Isaiah Buggs -- $965,000
- Garrett Griffin -- $965,000
- Kerby Joseph -- $917,255
- Jashon Cornell -- $915,253
- Eric Banks -- $905,000
- Jack Fox -- $895,000
- Devin Funchess -- $895,000
- Natrez Patrick -- $895,000
- JuJu Hughes -- $895,000
- Bobby Price -- $895,000
- Godwin Igwebuike -- $895,000
- Saivon Smith -- $895,000
- Dan Skipper -- $895,000
- Matt Nelson -- $895,000
- Jermar Jefferson -- $844,581
- A.J. Parker -- $828,333
- Jerry Jacobs -- $826,166
- Ryan McCollum -- $825,000
- Mark Gilbert -- $825,000
- Trinity Benson -- $825,000
- Scott Daly -- $825,000
- Tom Kennedy -- $825,000
- Tommy Kraemer -- $825,000
- Brock Wright -- $825,000
- Riley Patterson -- $825,000
- Brady Breeze -- $825,000
- Anthony Pittman -- $825,000
- Shane Zylstra -- $825,000
- James Mitchell -- $765,639
- Malcolm Rodriguez -- $751,982
- James Houston -- $738,003
- Chase Lucas -- $729,820
- Obinna Eze -- $711,666
- Kalil Pimpleton -- $710,000
- Cedric Boswell -- $710,000
- Kevin Jarvis -- $710,000
- Joshua Johnson -- $710,000
- Zein Obeid -- $710,000
- Corey Sutton -- $710,000
- Demetrius Taylor -- $710,000
- Greg Bell -- $710,000
- Nolan Givan -- $708,333
- Derrick Deese Jr. -- $706,666