Lions' Sam LaPorta: 'Everybody Deserves the Ball'
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta emerged onto the scene in a big way as a rookie in 2023. The Iowa product hauled in a then-rookie record 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns in a full season’s worth of games (17 contests). He became one of Lions signal-caller Jared Goff’s most reliable red-zone targets, and earned Pro Bowl honors for his efforts.
Subsequently, the belief, among many fans and pundits, was that LaPorta would build upon (or at least replicate) this high level of production in his second year as a pro. It didn’t quite happen for the 2023 second-round pick, however, as his number of catches, receiving yards and touchdowns all went down in 2024.
LaPorta finished his second NFL season with 60 catches for 726 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. It left a variety of Detroit fans questioning why he didn’t achieve as much success as a pass-catcher as a second-year pro.
The reduced number of targets from his rookie campaign (120) to last season (83) didn’t bother the Pro Bowl tight end one bit, though. Instead, he found it rewarding that he was able to refine his game as a run-blocker as a result of the fewer opportunities he garnered as a receiver.
“I was really pleased with how I blocked last year in the run game,” LaPorta said during a media session with local reporters Thursday. “Looking ahead (to) this year, I think just continue to polish things off in the run game, the pass game, start to see the game from the quarterback’s perspective, what Jared (Goff) needs exactly. And maybe not just knowing what I’m doing on the field, but what other people are doing as well. Just seeing the big picture really.”
Despite the drop-off in production for LaPorta in year No. 2, he was still a solid pass-catcher a season ago. In fact, he recorded a 79.1 Pro Football Focus receiving grade, good for the sixth-best mark among all qualified tight ends (37 players) in 2024. Plus, as he expressed Thursday, the Lions’ offense was still a high-functioning unit, producing a league-high 33.2 points per game.
“I felt like I was still a very polished receiver in the pass game,” LaPorta said of his second season as a pro. “There was a lot of weapons last year, so I kept hearing comments this offseason, ‘Why didn’t you get the ball as much?’ Like dude, we scored the most points out of any team in the NFL in the last five years. Like everybody deserves the ball. And I agree, I think I deserve the ball still.”