Grading Detroit Lions Signing of Tight End Tyler Conklin

The NFL free agency cycle has been in full swing this week. Detroit has been among the quiet teams during the process, with the Lions signing a few players but losing just as many, including Alex Anzalone, Grant Stuard, and Kalif Raymond in recent days.

On Friday, the Lions and Brad Holmes made another smaller roster move, signing tight end Tyler Conklin to a reported one-year deal. Terms of the contract have yet to be announced.

What Conklin brings to Lions

Conklin entered the league as Minneapolis's fifth-round selection out of Central Michigan in the 2018 NFL Draft. He worked his way into the Vikings rotation, starting 15 games in his final year in Minnesota during the 2021 season. During that time, the Lions' new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was also working on the offensive side of the ball as an assistant with the Vikings.

He departed to the New York Jets in free agency, which was one of the many dominos falling that resulted in T.J. Hockenson being sent to the Twin Cities at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Conklin, meanwhile, started all but eight games in three seasons in New York, and only missed one game in that 51-game span.

He left for Los Angeles for the 2025 season, but did not replicate the success he had seen, with only 101 yards between his 13 games with five starts. That yardage total was his lowest in a season since 2020.

Conklin did not record enough snaps to be graded on PFF last season, but his 2024 stats rated among the bottom eight in his position as a receiver. As a blocker, however, he has recorded five seasons with a PFF grade above 66 when in pass protection.

In the run game, however, his grading as a blocker leaves some to be desired, with his last two seasons ranking lowest in his career, both below a PFF grade of 50.

Conklin is a local product that is a lower-risk option for one year, as he has a track record of proven production when catching the ball, even if the PFF grades do not agree. This is along with being a good pass blocker, which PFF does take note of.

The lower grades in run blocking are a cause for concern, but he can push Brock Wright for the TE2 spot during training camp, along with providing a veteran option if Sam LaPorta needs extra time off in summer camp when recovering from a back injury sustained last season.

The signing of Conklin also likely scratches one more item off the checklist for Lions’ needs, with he, LaPorta, and Wright all having proven talent. This makes it likely Detroit will not need to go after a tight end in this season’s NFL draft.

Overall, there is some concern with Conklin entering his age-31 season and a regression last season, where he was a reported healthy scratch for the Los Angeles Chargers in some games.

However, this is a move that acquires depth at a spot that needs it, and Conklin can step up if needed by injuries. Conklin has been a healthy and productive player before, and is proven.

The only concern is that the offense has seen a majority of the acquisitions, with the defense remaining mostly untouched.

Grade: A-