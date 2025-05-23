Podcast: Is Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Underrated?
The Detroit Lions got their first look at their 2025 draft picks early in May during rookie minicamp.
Beginning next week, the team will start the first of two sessions of organized team activities, and as a result, will be able to learn even more about the seven players it drafted.
One who was featured heavily throughout the rookie minicamp practice open to the media was third-round wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
The Arkansas product and Michigan native will face plenty of scrutiny, as Brad Holmes traded a total of three third-round picks to acquire him. Holmes traded the team's compensatory third-round picks in 2025 and 2026, along with its own 2026 third-round selection, to move up to the 70th overall selection to land TeSlaa.
While the move is a risky one, as it lessens Detroit's Day 2 capital next year, Holmes' draft track record has afforded him trust within the fanbase.
Matthew Soltysiak, host of the 'Not The Same Old Lions Podcast,' appeared on the latest 'Lone Wolves' episode this week, and described that because of Holmes' history leading the team's drafts, he deserves trust when making moves such as the one he did for TeSlaa.
As he pointed out, TeSlaa's size and speed offer Detroit a new dynamic for an already solid group of pass-catchers surrounding quarterback Jared Goff.
Joining a cast that features All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta could be beneficial for the rookie.
"I'll say this — if you look at Brad Holmes' track record, he's hit pretty well. Former GMs of the Lions have taken guys out of the blue, and that didn't work out at all," Soltysiak said. "But their track record wasn't like Brad Holmes. So, I'm gonna give Brad Holmes the benefit of the doubt on this and say, 'You know what? The speed, the size of TeSlaa, and his ability to catch the ball.' He's got a reputation for catching the ball. You put him and St. Brown on the same field, throw Sam LaPorta out there, those are some great targets there."
Also featured on the latest episode is a discussion of the Lions' offseason. Among the other topics discussed are expectations for Aidan Hutchinson, opinions and expectations of the Lions' draft picks and young players who fit or don't fit within the team's future plans.
