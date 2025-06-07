Amon-Ra St. Brown Predicts Sam LaPorta Will Have 'Big' 2025 Season
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown expressed excitement about the potential for tight end Sam LaPorta to have a solid 2025 NFL season.
The talented tight end had a solid rookie campaign, but did not light up the stat sheet the way many would have expected during his sophomore campaign.
"A guy that I’m excited for is Sam LaPorta," St. Brown told reporters after the team's final OTA practice. "Not taking anything away from what he did last year, he’s a baller, but I can tell this year, he’s making plays out there every day. He’s gonna have a big year.”
Detroit's offense features a plethora of offensive weapons. LaPorta did address the perception he had a down season with reporters the last time he addressed the media.
The former second-round pick expressed to reporters a couple of weeks ago the Lions' offense was still able to score points at nearly a record pace last season and their were plenty of mouths to feed.
St. Brown also addressed the team's goals for the upcoming season.
The organization is now at the point where the yearly goal is winning the Superr Bowl, something the coaching staff and the roster has not shied away from discussing.
"At this point, we want to win a Super Bowl. That's it. Obviously, we've got to make the playoffs to win the Super Bowl, but that's understood by everyone," said St. Brown. "So, we want to win the Super Bowl. Plain and simple."