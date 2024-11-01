'Save Me Ben Johnson': Jets Fans Wearing Bags Over Their Heads
The New York Jets are having a miserable time on Thursday Night Football. Despite their poor record, the AFC East squad has been heavily featured in primetime the past couple of years.
After firing coach Robert Saleh, the play out on the football field has not significantly improved, causing supporters to boo loudly and to start negative chants towards owner Woody Johnson.
Fans have been jeering the team all evening. Chants of "Sell The Team" have started at MetLife Stadium, as the Jets are struggling against the Houston Texans.
Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has less than 40 yards passing in the first half. The Jets offense did not get into any sort of rhythm and must find a way to dig out of a 7-0 hole in the second half.
During the broadcast, fans wearing bags over their head have been showcased all evening.
One fan wrote, "Jets are playing, beware!! Save me!! Ben Johnson."
Another had "Boo, the Jets are playing. Sell the team."
This upcoming offseason, Ben Johnson, Detroit's talented offensive coordinator, is expected to be one of the most coveted head coaching candidates.
The talented play-caller declined to take one of the vacant positions last offseason, instead deciding to remain in Detroit to try again to win a Super Bowl with Dan Campbell.
Potential interest in NFC North squad
According to Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer, Johnson reportedly had interest in becoming the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
"He was definitely connected to the Chicago job last year," Breer said on ESPN Chicago this week. "There were some people who thought that was the one he wanted."
Chicago instead decided against parting ways with Matt Eberflus.