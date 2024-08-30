Seeing Maturation, Lions 'Expect Big Things' from Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams is a player that has matured and is poised for a breakout season for the Detroit Lions.
Speaking to reporters, Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew and general manager Brad Holmes both expressed how the 23-year-old is attacking playing in the NFL more like a professional.
"First of all, I think you can see the growth, tremendous growth in this kid as a player and a person. I think he’s attacking the game the way he should attack it now, like a professional," said Agnew. "His route-running has improved, catching the ball has improved. He’s an exciting kid to watch play, and I’m expecting big things out of him this year and I’m sure he is, too. I know how the kid’s built, and I know how he’s wired. There’s no lack of confidence, so this kid – expect big things out of this kid.”
The former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout rehabbed from a torn ACL his rookie season, and missed part of his second season due to violating NFL rules.
Holmes expressed that the speedy wideout faced adversity, but was able to push forward and learn from his mistakes.
“I’ll just say on Jamo, too, and not just him specifically, but in a lot of different situations, it happens in life often that you think you’re encountering a setback, and it ends up being a blessing in disguise a little bit," Holmes said. "I think those first two years, we knew that he was going to be recovering from his injury that first year, so we knew that. But then, he had another hurdle the second year, but those two years, he showed tremendous growth. Showed tremendous growth as a person and a player, and so I see it as, actually it’s been a good thing because now he’s out there and you can clearly see the maturation in his game. And, it’s just been a joy to see this year.
“I’m sure you guys have talked to him already and he’s told you that he had to mature a lot and you saw that. We do a lot of research and background on all of these players that we acquire, and we had a good sense of who Jamo was as a person, but we definitely felt comfortable that he was going to be a fit for us, and he’s shown the growth. When we drafted him, we said, ‘He’s going to need to grow up a little bit.’ And he did, so it’s been right on pace.”
Having veteran leaders like Jared Goff and Kalif Raymond, along with a role model in Amon-Ra St. Brown, has also contributed to Williams' development as a player and as a person.
"Oh yeah, you can clearly tell he’s put the work in and he’s been working even harder. It means something to him. This kid loves football. I mean, he loves football, and I think it’s very evident in the results that you saw this training camp that the work that he’s put in," said Holmes. "Just like Ray (Agnew) was saying, the route-running, everything, just him working with (receivers coach Antwaan Randle) El, working with (Jared) Goff, just doing all those things in the offseason in preparation. And, he’s got some good guys in that room. Obviously, you have an elite player like (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, and forget the performance, but how his intangibles are and Kalif Raymond. He’s got really good guys to look upon and follow. But, he’s seen how they work, but you can see the results that’s shown in camp.”