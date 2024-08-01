'I Knew He Was a Freak': Sewell Impresses Teammates, Coaches
Detroit Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell had an offseason to remember.
He not only tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Isabelle in mid-July. But, he also signed a four-year, $112 million extension – the richest contract in NFL history for an offensive lineman. As part of the deal, the Lions owe the cornerstone tackle a staggering $85 million in guaranteed money.
Along with re-signing Sewell this offseason, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes locked up fellow core players Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Taylor Decker for the foreseeable future.
Sewell is beyond thankful to Holmes & Co. for rewarding him with the lucrative, long-term contract.
“I feel like words can't express how appreciative I am of them and the way it kind of motivates me,” Sewell told NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Cynthia Frelund on “Inside Training Camp Live” Wednesday. “Because to be labeled as the highest and get that title, it's not only about me, it's about my family and doing things for them and setting up really everybody and generational for life. So, it makes me really appreciative, and it's something that I want to show you better than tell you how appreciative I am. It's something I'll do throughout my whole career here, and I hope my whole career is here.”
Penei is one of three Sewell brothers currently in the NFL. Nephi is a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, while Noah is a linebacker for the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, Penei's eldest brother, Gabriel, is a linebacker like Nephi and Noah, and played with the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL this past spring.
Growing up in a house full of football players certainly aided Penei in his journey to the NFL.
“I got roughed up until I was bigger,” Penei said. “My older brother, Gabe, he was the one that set the tone. Nephi was right above me also until it was my time, when I got about 6’2 in seventh or eighth grade. Then, I hit the weight room and just tried to get better. So really, those guys got me better, to be honest. And then, I tried to pass it on to my little brother (Noah).”
Sewell and the Lions have officially gone through a week of training camp now, with two days of padded practices under their belts. The Oregon product has already made a strong impression on the new faces within the room, including veteran Kevin Zeitler who is lining up next to him at right guard.
"I knew he was a freak," Zeitler said. "Playing next to him, he lives up to the hype. He's a monster."
Additionally, new defensive line coach Terrell Williams has developed an affinity for the blocker in watching him square off with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in practice reps.
"Penei Sewell is the best offensive lineman I've seen, and I've been in this league a long time," Williams said on Lions' flagship radio. "Just from a workman's standpoint, I mean he had a play early on in camp where he took off and ran, I don't know, 50 yards past. I'm just like, I don't think it's fair that somebody that big can run like that. Just those two guys, it's been back and forth and that's what you want."
Although it's early on, the fourth-year lineman believes things are already starting to come along for him and his teammates.
“To be honest, it's going good,” Sewell expressed. “But, you take it a day at a time, and I don't really look too far ahead, because what’s right in front of you is a lot in itself. So, you just take it day to day and focus on what needs to be done to get better in the moment. But, the guys are coming along. Second day of pads was yesterday, so we all got to butt heads a little bit and get after each other. And, it was good. There was a little rust there. But, I think as we go on and get the pads on even more, we'll be great.”