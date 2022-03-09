Why Would LB Bobby Wagner Sign with Detroit Lions?

Is former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner willing to play for the rebuilding Detroit Lions?

Seattle Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner was informed by Seattle's front office Tuesday that the team plans to release him.

Ahead of free agency, the team publicly expressed hope that Wagner would return to anchor its defense.

"At this time of the year, there's a lot of guys that are in a position where we've got to figure out where everybody fits together. Bobby's been such a steady part of it and we'd love to be able to play with him, so we'll work towards that. If we can do that, we'll do it," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters at last week's NFL combine.

The decision to part ways with Wagner saves the NFC West powerhouse $16.6 million in cash and salary-cap space.

According to ESPN, "Wagner, the Seahawks' all-time tackles leader, was entering the final year of the deal with a non-guaranteed $16.35 million base salary and another $250,000 available in per-game roster bonuses. His $20.35 million cap charge was an unwieldly figure even with the Seahawks in OK cap shape -- and even with Wagner coming off a 170-tackle season that earned him his eighth Pro Bowl nod in 10 seasons.”

Wagner will turn 32 years old in June, and now is set to become a free agent in the NFL for the first time.

There is still a small possibility the veteran linebacker could return to Seattle on a much less expensive and more team-friendly contract.

Obviously, the Detroit Lions and their young defense should consider adding a veteran of Wagner's experience and savvy.

© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

An interesting point in any future negotiations is that Wagner will serve as his own agent.

While the number of impact plays made by Wagner in 2021 steadily declined, he still demonstrated why he would be a valuable asset to the next team which decides to sign him.

He had recorded 170 tackles entering Week 17, which led the NFL.

In 2021, Wagner secured one interception, one sack, a forced fumble and five passes defensed. Plus, he was named a second-team All-Pro.

With Derrick Barnes continuing to develop and veteran Alex Anzalone not returning, adding a player of Wagner's caliber makes complete sense and would be a solid fit.

But, why would a veteran of Wagner's ilk, who will likely have several contending teams knocking on his door, sign in Detroit?

That decision will ultimately fall on Wagner.

If he wants to play for the team that offers him the most lucrative contract during the late stages of his career, Detroit may be the place to finish out his career.

However, if he continues to have competitive juices and wants to join a team that will be a playoff contender and has a strong chance to win the Lombardi trophy, Detroit will not end up with his services in 2022.

It is likely that several top-notch, upper-echelon teams will seek the 31-year-old's services.

While imagining Wagner donning a Lions uniform is very appealing, the odds of that actually coming to fruition are quite low.