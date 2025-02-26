Should Lions Reunite With OL Jonah Jackson?
Another former Detroit Lion has received permission to seek a trade from the Los Angeles Rams.
Offensive guard Jonah Jackson, who left Detroit to sign a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams last offseason, has requested to be moved amidst what appears to be an offseason of change for Los Angeles.
Last season, Jackson missed a large chunk of the season in part due to a fractured scapula. He played in four regular season games, and was benched upon returning from injury. In the postseason, he did not see offensive action in the Wild Card Round and played just one offensive snap against Philadelphia in the Divisional Round.
With Jackson available, there's potential for a reunion with the Lions. Detroit faces questions about the long-term future at the guard position, as Kevin Zeitler is a free agent and Graham Glasgow regressed after a strong performance in 2023.
As a result, there's a valid argument to bring him back to Motown to help fortify what is one of the league's best offensive lines. Jackson was a Pro Bowl selection for the Lions in 2021.
Injuries hampered Jackson in his final year in Detroit, as he played in 12 games but missed the NFC Championship due to a hamstring ailment. In his absence, Glasgow emerged as a steady force opposite Kayode Awosika and Colby Sorsdal.
Jackson is due an $8.5 million guarantee on March 12 as part of his contract with the Rams. If he can return to the level of play he exhibited throughout the first three seasons of his career, he would be a solid addition to Detroit and would account for the potential loss of Zeitler.
Even if Zeitler returns for his age-35 season, adding Jackson could make sense as competition for Glasgow. A third-round pick by the Lions in 2020, Jackson turned 28 years old in January.
Taking on his contract could be tricky, however. Jackson carries a cap hit of approximately $14.7 million in 2025 and $22.7 million in 2026. With the Lions having a plethora of cap money tied up in extensions, the space they have available is finite.
The Lions have around $51 million in cap space for 2025 and $27.7 million in space for 2026 according to OverTheCap.
Already this offseason, the Rams informed All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp that they will be moving on from him and given quarterback Matthew Stafford permission to seek a trade.