Combine Buzz: EDGE Prospects Love Lions Culture, Garrett Update
The Detroit Lions remain active participants in the process of meeting with prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine.
However, there remains the possibility of the team making a blockbuster trade for a player like Myles Garrett. The star asked for a trade earlier this offseason, but the Browns do not appear inclined to trade him at this stage of the offseason.
Sources with knowledge of the situation express that the Lions are among multiple teams to reach out to Cleveland regarding Garrett, but the Browns have not called any of the teams back. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that he anticpates having Garrett in uniform during his media appearance at the Combine.
"I think the world of Myles. I understand the business of football and I understand these things happen from time to time," Stefanski said. "But I expect Myles on our team this year, next year, the year after that and so on. He's a part of the present, he's a part of the future."
On Wednesday, defensive linemen and linebackers met with the media ahead of their individual workouts.
Below is a collection of quotes from the media availabilities of a selection of those prospects and NFL personnel at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, including notes on what some are saying about the Lions' organization.
Michigan DT Kenneth Grant
On if he would like to play for the Lions: “I think I would like to play for the Lions. It was a pretty good interview. I like those guys, very cordial. They challenged me.”
On what his defining game in college was: "Definitely that Ohio State game. Coach Wink lined me up in that zero and I was in it all game. Obviously I was stuffing the run pretty good and I had the opportunity to rush the passer, so I was getting back there a lot.”
Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.
On if he has a chip on his shoulder: "I probably never lost my swag, but I do want to show people who the best defensive player is in this draft, and I want to continue to put that out there."
What he liked about being utilized all over the field at Tennessee: "Just being a playmaker. Knowing that I was the mismatch on the field and I had to expose it."
Iowa LB Jay Higgins
What Higgins learned from his time playing with Lions' LB Jack Campbell: “I learned a lot from Jack Campbell. He texted me a little bit before the Combine, preparing me. Definitely just how to operate. In college, you’ve got 90 percent of guys doing one thing and the 10 percent that are going, they’re trying to be great. Ever since I went to Iowa, Campbell was always in that elite group. I’m greatful he allowed me to be under his wing and I learned just how to operate, how to carry myself, what a leader looks like, what a MIKE backer at Iowa looks like, super grateful for him.”
Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell
What he's most excited about as he enters the NFL: “Just learning, just learning from the vets. I feel like that’s one of my best abilities. Just having that will to learn, that will to win and that drive and that passion for the game that I love which is football. I really can’t wait to meet these guys in the locker room and talk about the playbook and get to it.”
On if he's talked to any former Alabama teammates on the Lions' roster and what he knows about Detroit: “Terrion Arnold for sure. We were just talking about, he knows what they and how they run their defense and what’s the standard of their defense. The staff is great, coach Shep, Dan Campbell. You name it, they’re all great guys.”
Marshall EDGE Mike Green
His thought process on how he gets to the quarterback: “It’s the cat-and-mouse game. It’s a set up. Normally what I do is, I like to sell speed first. Speed rushes, that kind of sets me up in order to do counters, inside moves, spins, things like that. It’s gonna be game plan, so it’s just whatever I know the tackle’s weaknesses are, that’s typically what I plan for during the week.”
Michigan DT Mason Graham
On Michigan's mindset in it's upset win over the eventual national champion Ohio State: "We knew we were the underdogs but in our minds, we know we could play with anyone. Obviously, we didn't have the year, but every time we play those guys, we're gonna bring our A game."
What his lasting memory of winning the national title in 2023-24: "Just all those older guys that kind of led that journey with us. Guys like Mikey Sainristil, he's doing great things now. Guys like Kris Jenkins, Junior Colson, (Michael Barrett) Mike B. Those type of guys are true Michigan guys. This past year, we didn't have as much older guys as we used to. The three year guys were the veterans of the team. That was a good change, but just seeing how all those guys worked, guys like Mikey, I just miss playing with those guys. They're great teammates and great people."
Texas A&M DT Shemar Stewart
On if teams have given him a weight they want him to play at "They haven't told me anything. I've always told teams, 'If you need me to be 250, I'll be 250 tomorrow.'"
On any concerns given that he only had 4.5 career sacks in college: "I would say sometimes the stats don't tell the whole story. It's all about the film. When you really look at the film, you can really see what was going on for the most part. I would say production is a little bit overrated."
Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart
On what it would mean to play with the Lions and Aidan Hutchinson: “It would be great. That guys a beast, wouldn’t complain at all playing (with) Hutch. Great guy to learn from, great culture to be in.”
On what separates him from other edge rushers in the class: "I feel like it's just my play style and tenacity. I feel like I'm violent from the first snap to the last snap. I feel like the energy that I bring on the field is something you can't coach out of somebody and I'll bring it every play."
Georgia DE/LB Jalon Walker
On how he was able to make the most of his opportunities in Georgia's defense: "I know time is the enemy, you don't get a lot of it. In my time at Georgia, I had a plan for, going into my junior year, to make sure I'm in this position by the end of the year. Taking my preparation through the preseason and going towards the training and attacking it with all efforts and attacking the playbook and making sure I'm in the best environment to have success going into the season."
Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau
“I haven’t talked to (Detroit) yet, but man, it’ll be a blessing, especially playing alongside (Hutchinson). Even though we’re in the league now, once we become teammates, we kind of put the rivalry to rest, but it’s still in the back pocket. But just to play with them and the group of guys they have over there, I feel like they have a great, strong foundation. The team is just very close, and they play hard for one another. I feel like that’s kind of how Ohio State was—just playing hard for one another, putting all the selfishness aside, and playing selfless football.”
Jacksonville Jaguars GM James Gladstone
On what he learned from working with Lions' GM Brad Holmes in their time together with the Rams: "I learned a ton from him about the landscape of scouting from the bottom all the way to the finished product and there is absolutely some things I'll carry forward from him. He's had a lot of success in Detroit and he's leaned into a lot of the things that we've already been preaching as a part of what we'll prioritize in players and make it so that top of mind is intangibles and we'll remain rooted in that moving forward."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles
On what the Lions are getting in new DL coach Kacy Rodgers: “They’re getting a heck of a coach. He understands football inside and out. Me and Kacy have been together for 15+ years now. He’s like a brother to me. He understands the game very well. Dan (Campbell) had been with us in Dallas and Miami, so they know each other already. He should be fine there. They’re going to get a very smart coach, a very tough coach, and a very disciplined coach.”