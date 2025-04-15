Burning Question: Is Jalen Ramsey Realistic Option For Lions?
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly made a decision on star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
According to multiple reports, the AFC East squad is seeking to find avenues to trade the 30 year-old. The veteran defensive back has spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins after stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams.
CBS Sports listed the Detroit Lions as a team that could be in the market for Ramsey's services, given their current Super Bowl window being open.
"The Lions are firmly within their Super Bowl window, so looking for experienced players who have climbed that mountain should be appealing to them," writes Tyler Sullivan. "That's especially true in the case of Ramsey as the corner should be able to help the secondary after it allowed 244 passing yards per game during the regular season, the third highest in the NFL.
"Sure, the team signed D.J. Reed in free agency and spent their 2024 first-round pick on Terrion Arnold, but adding Ramsey to bolster the depth should be an endeavor worth exploring, particularly due to them also having the second-highest amount of cap space currently at about $42.3 million."
Ramsey, a first-round pick of the Jaguars in 2016, has enjoyed a stellar NFL career with seven Pro Bowl honors and three All-Pro selections. However, his production hasn't lived up to the billing of his three-year, $72 million extension signed in 2024.
As a result, the Dolphins may have difficulty finding a trade partner for the veteran due to the amount of financial obstacles that teams may face.
Lions trading for Ramsey is not realistic
Any team interested in making a deal for Ramsey would likely have to incur cap charges, but the Dolphins themselves stand to take on a cap increase if they were to deal him.
Ramsey's current cap number is $16.7 million due in part to some of his contract being converted to signing bonus and spread out over the next three seasons. However, a trade would nullify that and create an increased cap number.
According to Dolphins OnSI publisher Alain Poupart, "Ramsey's cap number currently stands at $16.7 million for the Dolphins in 2025, but it would go to $25.2 million if he's traded before June 1 because his signing bonus no longer would be spread out over the next three years. That scenario would allow the Dolphins to get 2025 draft pick compensation. The cap number would go down to $6.7 million (with the remaining $17.5 million on the books in 2026) if the trade went down after June 1, though it clearly couldn't involve 2025 pick compensation."
The Lions currently have around $42 million in cap space for the 2025 season, however that number decreases significantly in 2026 and beyond due to extensions signed by the team's stars. As a result, adding another hefty multi-year contract is not in the team's best interests.