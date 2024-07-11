Sports Illustrated Projects Lions Can Win Multiple Super Bowls
The Detroit Lions are one of 12 NFL franchises which have never won a Super Bowl. And as Lions fans know far too well, the organization has never even reached a Super Bowl.
Yet, the Lions have become a popular pick to not only represent the NFC but also hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the upcoming season. Detroit, with its young core of players, including the likes of All-Pros Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, is also a favorite to be one of the NFL's most successful teams over the long term.
As part of a recent piece from Sports Illustrated's MMQB, Dan Campbell's squad, in fact, was picked to win the Super Bowl a total of six times over the next five seasons. Only the two-time reigning world champion Kansas City Chiefs were picked to win more times (10) by the eight-person MMQB crew.
Additionally, one pundit, Greg Bishop, picked the Lions to win it all twice within the next half-decade. As Bishop penned, "When comparing Detroit to the two-time defending champs this coming season, I see a complete roster minus another talented wideout after Amon-Ra St. Brown. Maybe that’ll be Jameson Williams, as coaches there believe. Maybe it’ll be Donovan Peoples-Jones. Either way, the need for that player in Detroit pushed my logic toward Kansas City completing the three-peat. But I do like the Lions in future seasons. They have so many of the league’s top players who are under 25. They’re philosophically sound. There’s a lot to love about their coach and his general manager. I see the Lions, for those reasons, winning more than one Super Bowl in the next five years. And, yes, it was strange to type that. But here we are."
Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr predicted that Campbell & Co. will hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2024 campaign.
Detroit is coming off a 12-5, NFC North-winning season that ended in a run to the NFC Championship Game.