Snap Counts: Falcons-Lions
A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Atlanta Falcons.
Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Offense
Quarterbacks
- David Blough: (42) 53%
- Tim Boyle: (27) 34%
- Jared Goff: (10) 13%
Running backs
- Jermar Jefferson: (29) 37% -- 10 special teams snaps (37%)
- Godwin Igwebuike: (19) 24%
- Craig Reynolds: (11) 14% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)
- Justin Jackson: (10) 13% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)
- D'Andre Swift: (6) 8%
- Jamaal Williams: (4) 5%
Tight ends
- Brock Wright: (29) 37% -- 10 special teams snaps (37%)
- Devin Funchess: (21) 27% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Shane Zylstra: (18) 23% -- 11 special teams snaps (41%)
- Derrick Deese: (18) 23%
- Nolan Givan: (14) 18% -- Four special teams snaps (15%)
- Garrett Griffin: (13) 16% -- Seven special teams snaps (26%)
Wide receivers
- Tom Kennedy: (43) 54% -- Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- Trinity Benson: (40) 51% -- Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- Kalil Pimpleton: (37) 47% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Maurice Alexander: (32) 41% -- Four special teams snaps (15%)
- Kalif Raymond: (22) 28%
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: (10) 13%
- DJ Chark: (10) 13%
- Josh Reynolds: (9) 11%
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Lions Articles
What They're Saying: Lions React to 2022 Preseason Opener
Here is a sample of what Lions players said inside the locker room following their 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Studs and Duds from Lions' 2022 Preseason Opener
Read more on the studs and duds from the Detroit Lions' 2022 preseason-opening loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
7 Takeaways from Lions' 27-23 Loss to Atlanta Falcons
Here are observations and takeaways from the Detroit Lions' preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Offensive linemen
- Kendall Lamm: (42) 53% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Tommy Kraemer: (40) 51% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Evan Brown: (40%) 51% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Dan Skipper: (40) 51% -- Five special teams snaps (19%)
- Logan Stenberg: (40) 51% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Ryan McCollum: (29) 37% -- Five special teams snaps (19%)
- Obinna Eze: (29) 37% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Kevin Jarvis: (29) 37% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Darrin Paulo: (29) 37% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Matt Nelson: (27) 34% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Jonah Jackson: (10) 13%
- Penei Sewell: (10) 13%
- Taylor Decker: (10) 13%
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (10) 13%
- Frank Ragnow: (10) 13%
Defensive linemen
- Bruce Hector: (34) 61% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Eric Banks: (25) 45% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Jashon Cornell: (24) 43% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- John Cominsky: (24) 43% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Isaiah Buggs: (20) 36%
- Aidan Hutchinson: (11) 20%
- Demetrius Taylor: (11) 20% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Michael Brockers: (8) 14%
- Alim McNeill: (8) 14%
Linebackers
- Jarrad Davis: (26) 46% -- 11 special teams snaps (41%)
- Austin Bryant: (25) 45% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Anthony Pittman: (22) 39% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)
- Chris Board: (21) 38% -- 10 special teams snaps (37%)
- Malcolm Rodriguez: (21) 38% -- Eight special teams snaps (30%)
- Derrick Barnes (19) 34% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)
- James Houston: (17) 30% -- Eight special teams snaps (30%)
- Shaun Dion-Hamilton: (15) 27% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)
- Josh Woods: (14) 25% -- 10 special teams snaps (37%)
- Charles Harris: (13) 23%
Defensive backs
- Kerby Joseph: (43) 77% -- 12 special teams snaps (44%)
- JuJu Hughes: (43) 77% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)
- Mark Gilbert: (22) 39% -- 16 special teams snap (59%)
- Mike Hughes: (21) 38% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Saivion Smith: (19) 34% -- 13 special teams snaps (48%)
- Bobby Price: (18) 32% -- 11 special teams snaps (41%)
- Jeff Okudah: (18) 32%
- Amani Oruwariye: (13) 23%
- Tracy Walker: (13) 23%
- DeShon Elliott: (13) 23%
- Cedric Boswell: (12) 21% -- Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- AJ Parker: (10) 18% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)
- Chase Lucas: (7) 12% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)
- Will Harris: (7) 12% -- One special teams snaps (4%)
- Brady Breeze: One special teams snaps (4%)
Special teams
- Riley Patterson: Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- Jack Fox: Six special teams snaps (22%)
- Scott Daly: Six special teams snaps (22%)
- Austin Seibert: Four special teams snaps (15%)