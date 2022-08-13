Skip to main content

Snap Counts: Falcons-Lions

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Offense

Quarterbacks

  • David Blough: (42) 53%
  • Tim Boyle: (27) 34%
  • Jared Goff: (10) 13%

Running backs

  • Jermar Jefferson: (29) 37% -- 10 special teams snaps (37%)
  • Godwin Igwebuike: (19) 24%
  • Craig Reynolds: (11) 14% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)
  • Justin Jackson: (10) 13% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)
  • D'Andre Swift: (6) 8%
  • Jamaal Williams: (4) 5%

Tight ends

  • Brock Wright: (29) 37% -- 10 special teams snaps (37%)
  • Devin Funchess: (21) 27% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
  • Shane Zylstra: (18) 23% -- 11 special teams snaps (41%)
  • Derrick Deese: (18) 23%
  • Nolan Givan: (14) 18% -- Four special teams snaps (15%)
  • Garrett Griffin: (13) 16% -- Seven special teams snaps (26%)

Wide receivers

  • Tom Kennedy: (43) 54% -- Seven special teams snaps (26%)
  • Trinity Benson: (40) 51% -- Seven special teams snaps (26%)
  • Kalil Pimpleton: (37) 47% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
  • Maurice Alexander: (32) 41% -- Four special teams snaps (15%)
  • Kalif Raymond: (22) 28%
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: (10) 13% 
  • DJ Chark: (10) 13%
  • Josh Reynolds: (9) 11% 
Offensive linemen

  • Kendall Lamm: (42) 53% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
  • Tommy Kraemer: (40) 51% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
  • Evan Brown: (40%) 51% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
  • Dan Skipper: (40) 51% -- Five special teams snaps (19%)
  • Logan Stenberg: (40) 51% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
  • Ryan McCollum: (29) 37% -- Five special teams snaps (19%)
  • Obinna Eze: (29) 37% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
  • Kevin Jarvis: (29) 37% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
  • Darrin Paulo: (29) 37% -- Two special teams snaps (7%)
  • Matt Nelson: (27) 34% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
  • Jonah Jackson: (10) 13% 
  • Penei Sewell: (10) 13%
  • Taylor Decker: (10) 13%
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai: (10) 13%
  • Frank Ragnow: (10) 13%

Defensive linemen

  • Bruce Hector: (34) 61% -- Three special teams snaps (11%) 
  • Eric Banks: (25) 45% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
  • Jashon Cornell: (24) 43% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
  • John Cominsky: (24) 43% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
  • Isaiah Buggs: (20) 36%
  • Aidan Hutchinson: (11) 20%
  • Demetrius Taylor: (11) 20% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
  • Michael Brockers: (8) 14%
  • Alim McNeill: (8) 14%

Linebackers

  • Jarrad Davis: (26) 46% -- 11 special teams snaps (41%)
  • Austin Bryant: (25) 45% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
  • Anthony Pittman: (22) 39% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)
  • Chris Board: (21) 38% -- 10 special teams snaps (37%)
  • Malcolm Rodriguez: (21) 38% -- Eight special teams snaps (30%)
  • Derrick Barnes (19) 34% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)
  • James Houston: (17) 30% -- Eight special teams snaps (30%)
  • Shaun Dion-Hamilton: (15) 27% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)
  • Josh Woods: (14) 25% -- 10 special teams snaps (37%) 
  • Charles Harris: (13) 23% 

Defensive backs

  • Kerby Joseph: (43) 77% -- 12 special teams snaps (44%)
  • JuJu Hughes: (43) 77% -- Nine special teams snaps (33%)
  • Mark Gilbert: (22) 39% -- 16 special teams snap (59%)
  • Mike Hughes: (21) 38% -- Three special teams snaps (11%)
  • Saivion Smith: (19) 34% -- 13 special teams snaps (48%)
  • Bobby Price: (18) 32% -- 11 special teams snaps (41%)
  • Jeff Okudah: (18) 32% 
  • Amani Oruwariye: (13) 23% 
  • Tracy Walker: (13) 23%
  • DeShon Elliott: (13) 23% 
  • Cedric Boswell: (12) 21% -- Seven special teams snaps (26%)
  • AJ Parker: (10) 18% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)
  • Chase Lucas: (7) 12% -- Six special teams snaps (22%)
  • Will Harris: (7) 12% -- One special teams snaps (4%)
  • Brady Breeze: One special teams snaps (4%)

Special teams

  • Riley Patterson: Seven special teams snaps (26%)
  • Jack Fox: Six special teams snaps (22%)
  • Scott Daly: Six special teams snaps (22%)
  • Austin Seibert: Four special teams snaps (15%)

