Snap Counts: Lions-Commanders

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 2 contest against the Washington Commanders

Offense

Quarterbacks

The Lions ran eight fewer offensive snaps than in Week 1.

While the team scored 36 points, there is still a feeling points were left out on the field.

Goff explained, "We feel good about what we did today, but there’s so much more out there for us.”

Running backs

D'Andre Swift: (31) 51%

Jamaal Williams: (21) 34%

Craig Reynolds: (9) 15% -- 11 special teams snaps (34%)

Justin Jackson -- 22 special teams snaps (69%)

Running back D'Andre Swift played 51% of Detroit's offensive snaps, down from 67% in the opener.

With his promotion to the active roster, veteran Justin Jackson has seen his role be used on special teams.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson: (54) 89%

Brock Wright: (22) 36% -- 12 special teams snaps (38%)

Shane Zylstra: (10) 16% -- 13 special teams snaps (41%)

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown: (52) 85%

Josh Reynolds: (44) 72% -- One special teams snap (3%)

DJ Chark: (40) 66%

Quintez Cephus: (6) 10% -- 15 special teams snaps (47%)

Kalif Raymond: (6) 10% -- Eight special teams snap (25%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown broke an NFL record, as it was the sixth consecutive game he had eight or more receptions and a receiving touchdown.

Offensive linemen

Logan Stenberg: (61) 100% --Six special teams snaps (19%)

Penei Sewell: (61) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (19%)

Dan Skipper: (61) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (19%)

Evan Brown: (61) 100% -- Six special teams snaps (19%)

Taylor Decker: (61) 100%

Matt Nelson: (10) 16% -- Six special teams snaps (19%)

Kawode Awosika: Six special teams snaps (19%)

The Detroit Lions were without their top three interior offensive linemen in Week 2.

Their replacements held their own and earned the opportunity to play signicantly more offensive snaps.

Kawode Awosika made his Lions debut and was utilized in a special teams role.

Defensive linemen

Aidan Hutchinson (60) 81% -- Two special teams snaps (6%)

Charles Harris -- (52) 70% -- Two special teams snaps (6%)

Alim McNeill: (44) 59%

Isaiah Buggs: (40) 54%

Michael Brockers: (25) 34%

John Cominsky: (31) 42% -- Two special teams snaps (6%)

Benito Jones: (22) 30%

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone: (67) 91% -- Two special teams snaps (6%)

Malcolm Rodriguez: (54) 73% -- 10 special teams snaps (31%)

Julian Okwara: (33) 45% -- Two special teams snaps (6%)

Chris Board: (16) 22% -- 25 special teams snaps (78%)

Anthony Pittman: (2) 3% -- 20 special teams snaps (65%)

Josh Woods: 23 special teams snaps (72%)

Derrick Barnes: 13 special teams snaps (41%)

Something of note, second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes did not see any defensive snaps in Week 2 against the Commanders.

Rookie Malcolm Rodriguez saw an increase in playing time, as he played 73% of defensive snaps.

Defensive backs

Tracy Walker: (74) 100% -- Eight special teams snaps (25%)

Will Harris: (74) 100% -- Eight special teams snaps (25%)

DeShon Elliott: (73) 99% -- One special teams snaps (3%)

Mike Hughes: (67) 91% -- One special teams snap (3%)

Jeff Okudah: (63) 85%

Bobby Price: (15) 20% -- 25 special teams snaps (78%)

Chase Lucas: (2) 3% -- 13 special teams snaps (41%)

JuJu Hughes: 21 special teams snaps (66%)

Kerby Joseph: 16 special teams snaps (50%)

Special teams