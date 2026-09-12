Lions Restructure Contracts to Maneuver Under Salary Cap

The Detroit Lions have managed to become salary cap compliant ahead of the start of the regular season.

After the team was near the cap limit following roster cuts, general manager Brad Holmes has made some moves to help get the team back under the limit.

Detroit has restructured the contracts of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell to open up $35.68 million in additional cap space.

The Lions converted $26 million of St. Brown's salary into a signing bonus, decreasing his cap number by $20.8 million.

Sewell had $18.6 million converted into a bonus, lowering his cap number by $14.88 million.

The cap rules change after final cuts, as the figures are different between the offseason and the regular season. During the offseason, only the "top-51" count against the team's cap while up to 90 players are allowed on the roster.

However, as soon as teams cut down to the regular season limit of 53 players, then all 53 players will count against the cap. This regular season method officially starts on Monday, meaning the Lions had a deadline to make these moves.

Players on the practice squad also count against the cap, along with those who are on injury lists such as Physically Unable to Perform, Injured Reserve and Non-Football Injury/Illness.

Detroit currently has eight players on injury lists, including Damone Clark, Isiah Pacheco, Cade Mays, Kendrick Law and Payton Turner all on IR. Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are on PUP, while Giovanni Manu is on NFI.

The Lions started this process last week when they waived running back Jabari Small and offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin. On Friday, the Lions also released defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike in a move that some are speculating is to void guaranteed money.

There was a necessity for the team to make these moves, as the league mandates they are cap compliant. However, by freeing up cap space it also gives them the ability to add replacements in the event of injuries or other circumstances through free agency.

According to Over The Cap, the Lions had $36,185,336 in dead money following their roster transactions. This includes a $6.662 million dead cap charge for cornerback Terrion Arnold, who was released amidst an ongoing legal matter earlier this offseason.

The Lions could elect to void Arnold's guarantees, but this decision could face pushback from Arnold through a grievance filed with the NFL Players Association.

Detroit made several moves to create cap space throughout the offseason. They released offensive tackle Taylor Decker and center Graham Glasgow, along with restructuring quarterback Jared Goff's cap hit to allow them the opportunity to add more players through free agency.

Prior to the Saints game, the Lions now have the second-most cap space in the league ($38.2 million), only behind the 49ers ($45.5 million).

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