St. Brown: Higgins Getting Tagged Twice 'Should Be Illegal'
The Detroit Lions have not had a track record of placing the franchise tag on their players in recent years.
Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who earned a long-term contract extension with the Lions last offseason, was beside himself on the latest St. Brown Bros. podcast. He could not believe that Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins was franchise-tagged for the second straight season.
"That should be illegal. I don't give a (expletive) what nobody says," said St. Brown. "Saquon (Barkley) got that). I would be so hot, I don't care what nobody says. It is good money, but still. You would rather get a bigger deal with more guaranteed money. Get locked in. Especially if you have been balling for the team for the past five or six years, like damn."
The last time the Lions franchise tagged a player was back in 2018 on Ziggy Ansah.
Higgins and offensive lineman Trey Smith were among the very few players franchise tagged in 2024. Last year, eight NFL players were tagged.
The talented wideout is still free to negotiate a contract with other teams, but can still also work on a long-term contract extension with the Bengals. The deadline to avoid playing on another one-year tag for Higgins is July 15.
Other NFL teams may not be willing to negotiate with Higgins, as they must sign him to a lucrative contract and also send the Bengals two first-round draft picks, if they decide not to match the offer sheet.
If the 26-year-old plays on the franchise tag in 2025, he would earn a guaranteed $26.2 million for one year.