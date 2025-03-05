Lions' 2025 Free Agent Predictions: Who Returns?
NFL free agency officially kicks off at 4 p.m. EST March 12, which also happens to be the start of the new league year.
With that said, the Detroit Lions will have decisions to make on a number of pending free agents, including returning starters Carlton Davis and Kevin Zeitler.
Let's take a look now at the organization's eight biggest free agents and whether or not they'll be returning to Detroit this offseason.
CB Carlton Davis
I believe the Lions will make a concerted effort to re-sign Davis. He was undoubtedly the team's best cornerback in 2024, recording two interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 13 games. He also earned a 74.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.
The veteran defensive back is bound to have a robust free-agent market this offseason; thus, making it hard for Detroit to retain the 28-year-old. Ultimately, I think the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer will end up inking a multi-year deal with another NFL franchise, such as the Aaron Glenn-led N.Y. Jets.
Verdict: Departs
OG Kevin Zeitler
Zeitler was everything the doctor ordered (and then some) for the Lions this past season. The veteran offensive lineman logged 1,047 snaps at right guard, and paved the way for a 2,000-yard combined season on the ground from Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. For his efforts, he earned an 87.2 run-blocking mark from PFF, the third-best run-blocking grade among all qualified guards in 2024. Plus, he received an 86.8 overall mark, good for the fifth-best grade at the position.
Just like with Davis, I think Detroit will prioritize re-signing Zeitler this offseason. Zeitler will be 35 come the start of the 2025 campaign, so he shouldn't have as active of a market as Davis. Subsequently, I believe that the Lions and the interior offensive lineman will come to terms on a new contract.
Verdict: Stays
DL Levi Onwuzurike
Onwuzurike, the Lions’ second-round pick in 2021, had his best season as a pro this past season. He suited up for 16 games (10 starts), and amassed a career-best 1.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 45 total pressures. He also produced a career-high PFF grade (69.4).
He will be just 27 entering 2025, so he will have some external suitors this offseason. However, I believe that both Onwuzurike and the Lions are aware that they have a mutually beneficial relationship and don't want to mess that up. Consequently, I think the two sides will come to terms on a new deal.
Verdict: Stays
LB Derrick Barnes
Barnes has had an up-and-down pro career since being drafted by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He's never quite firmly established himself as a reliable NFL linebacker. Yet, he's had his moments where he looked like he belonged, such as during his injury-shortened 2024 campaign. During this past season, he suited up for just three games, but did record a career-best PFF overall mark (71.8) and a career-high run-defense grade (77.2).
Ultimately, I think Barnes could benefit from a change of scenery, and I believe the two sides will part ways this offseason.
Verdict: Departs
S Ifeatu Melifonwu
Melifonwu proved to be a reliable defender down the stretch of the 2023 season. The former cornerback started at safety in each of Detroit’s final five games during the aforementioned season, and produced 26 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and three sacks.
Plus, in each of the Lions’ last three games in ‘23, he earned no lower than a 70.8 overall grade from PFF, including a career-best 89.8 mark in Detroit’s NFC North-clinching win over the Vikings in Week 16. In the aforementioned contest, he notably secured the game-sealing interception.
He failed to replicate that kind of production this past season, and his season never truly got off the ground. He suffered an ankle injury in training camp that forced him to miss the first two months of the campaign. And then he also dislocated his left finger. Subsequently, he didn't play a single snap until Detroit's Week 16 contest against Chicago. Additionally, he played in just three regular season games total in 2024.
I think Melifonwu will have more value to another franchise, and will end up with a new employer this offseason.
Verdict: Departs
WR Tim Patrick
Patrick emerged as a reliable third receiving option for the Lions in 2024. The physical, big-bodied receiver hauled in 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit.
He blended in perfectly in Ben Johnson's offense last season, and I believe that he will be given a chance to do the same in new offensive coordinator John Morton's system. I believe that the veteran wideout will secure a one-year contract from Detroit this offseason.
Verdict: Stays
OT Dan Skipper
Skipper has been a fan favorite in the Motor City ever since his first stint with the Lions in 2017. And he's seen his popularity grow the past few seasons, as Detroit has risen to prominence and has included him on a couple of pass plays. He even hauled in a touchdown catch this past season.
The Lions view Skipper as a solid offensive line depth piece, and the two sides appear to be a match made in heaven. I don't see the big-bodied lineman going anywhere this offseason.
Verdict: Stays
EDGE Marcus Davenport
The 2024 campaign marked the second straight season in which Davenport played in less than five games. He suited up for just two contests in Detroit, and failed to make much of an impact.
This offseason, I firmly believe that the Lions will go in a different direction – whether via the draft or another route – to stabilize the EDGE position.
Verdict: Departs