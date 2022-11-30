Amon-Ra St. Brown Snubbed from ESPN Under 25 List

The Detroit Lions top wideout did not make ESPN list of top players under the age of 25.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has followed up his stellar rookie campaign with a solid sophomore season with the Detroit Lions.

The talented wideout has recorded 65 receptions for 716 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite what the 23-year-old brings to the Lions' offense, it was not enough to be included in ESPN's recent list of top NFL players under the age of 25.

Despite not being included in the list, many believe added national attention should be coming his way.

“The do-it-all ability of St. Brown makes the Lions’ offense one of the most difficult to shut down in the NFL. He is among the toughest players pound-for-pound in the NFL, an electric runner after the catch and a physical route runner," ESPN explained. “St. Brown has 716 receiving yards this season, and his time is coming for national attention.”

One Lions offensive lineman did make the list, as Penei Sewell was acknowledged for his efforts his first two seasons in the league.

According to Pro Football Focus, the 22-year-old lineman ranks as the tenth best lineman.

“After playing primarily left tackle at Oregon, Sewell made the transition to right tackle seamlessly from the start once joining the Lions. He has a strong build that he uses to overwhelm defenders and plays with a lot of aggressiveness as a run blocker," ESPN explained. "Sewell also shows outstanding feet, with the balance and quickness to mirror and match the most talented edge rushers in the league. He has given up just three sacks in 2022.”