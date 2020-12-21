Dan Miller: Stafford Has Never Had 60 Percent of What Derrick Henry Is

After witnessing another high-level performance by Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, supporters could not help but wonder what Detroit's franchise passer could have accomplished in Detroit if he actually had a real running game.

Tennessee running back Derrick Henry was able to secure 147 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 46-25 victory.

"It was a struggle. I'm not going to make any excuses one way or the other. The guys that we have are the guys that we have, and those guys are out there giving us everything they've got," Darrell Bevell said during his postgame media session. "They're fighting hard. The coaches are trying to put them in the best situations they can to be successful, and today, we weren't able to do it. We knew it was going to be a huge challenge. Great running back that they have, hard to stop, physical, but they've also got speed. But, we knew that was going to be a challenge, and it turned out that way."

The Titans' performance left many feeling jealous, since Stafford has never had a quality running game to take some of the pressure off of himself.

Among the envious individuals was Lions radio play-by-play voice Dan Miller, who wondered on the latest edition of Fox 2's "Sunday Sports Works" how a player of Henry's caliber would change the fortunes of the Lions organization.

"He needs some weapons that work," Miller said. "How about a running game. Might that make a difference? Give him something like that to work with. Give him something that is better than 23rd in the league rushing one time."

With the loss on Sunday, Detroit has been eliminated from the playoffs, and will return home to play its final two games of the regular season.

