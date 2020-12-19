Is Chris Spielman Best Candidate to Advise Detroit Lions?

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss Chris Spielman being hired as a special assistant on the latest LionsMaven podcast

The Detroit Lions hired Chris Spielman this week as a special assistant on a full-time basis to aid in the search for their next general manager and head coach.

Team president Rod Wood explained that Spielman brought with him a connection to the Lions and the culture they are looking to build.

"I said Chris (Spielman) had been on my mind for a long time, and that’s probably one of the big reasons in addition to all the skills that he brings independent of his connection to the Lions," Wood said. "I said we want to create a Detroit Lions culture, and I think having somebody who’s been here, understands the community, the fans, the blue-collar mentality of this town and how much our fans want us to win and how much Chris wants to win and how much Sheila wants to win and I want to win."

This week's podcast explores if Spielman is indeed the best candidate to be advising the front office.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

Reviewing the early list of potential general manager candidates

Lions-Titans preview

Why the Lions desperately need a winning culture

Credit to Frank Ragnow for playing with a severe throat injury

Matthew Stafford battling a rib injury

