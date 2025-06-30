Star Pass Rusher Back on Table for Detroit Lions
The trade made by the Pittsburgh Steelers has opened up trade rumors regarding star pass rusher T.J. Watt.
On Monday, the AFC North squad traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith.
Ramsey is reportedly earning a $1.5 million raise, which means the Steelers are paying the talented defensive back $26.6 million this season.
Smith is set to receive a one-year contract extension worth $12 million.
With new deals being handed out, many are wondering how much will remain to bring back Watt, who is unhappy that he has yet to earn a new contract.
ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported interest from NFL teams having internal discussions about trading for Watt should increase in the coming days.
According to CBS Sports, who listed the Detroit Lions among potential suitors, "Aidan Hutchinson might be one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL. But Detroit has been sniffing around upgrades opposite Hutchinson for a while, taking a flyer on Za'Darius Smith last year and reportedly attempting a draft-day trade up for edge rushing help. Better yet, they're flush with 2025 salary cap space, possessing north of $40 million that could help accommodate Watt's immediate financial desires and further confirm them as one of the most talented rosters in all of football."
The Steelers have not given any indication they are listening to offers from other teams and have remained steadfast in their belief a new agreement can be reached with the former 2017 first-round draft pick.
Watt has amassed 108 career sacks in eight NFL seasons.