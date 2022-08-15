Skip to main content

Rumor: Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Could Be Traded to Detroit Lions

Could the Detroit Lions make a trade for a backup quarterback?

The Detroit Lions have not had quality play at the backup quarterback position. 

After Tim Boyle struggled in the preseason opener against Atlanta and David Blough coughed up the football, it would not surprise anyone if Lions general manager Brad Holmes and the coaching staff wanted to shake things up at quarterback. 

“Both of them, I thought made some really good plays, man," head coach Dan Campbell said, when asked about the play of the backups against the Falcons. "But, then there’s a couple of these plays that leave a bitter taste in your mouth. 

"Certainly, the interception that Tim had, he didn’t quite lay out in front enough. And then the snap -- the exchange there, the critical play there in the red zone by Blough. Those two hurt you, man, and that’s kind of what all this is about at the end of the day, you know. You do a lot of good things, but those will bite you." 

Despite the issues that arose, both backups have had moments in camp that appeal to the coaching staff. 

"I thought they ran the huddle well. I thought they made some really good throws. I thought they found a way to improvise a little bit at times, and they had command of the huddle," Campbell said. "So, all of those were good and certainly something to build off of. I’m not displeased with those guys, at all. You just wish you would have had those couple plays, and so do they. That’s the reality. But, it is certainly something they can build off, we can.” 

On Monday, a rumor surfaced online that could be quite intriguing. 

According to Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Fillipponi, a former NFL general manager informed him that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph could be a signal-caller the Lions covet. 

With rookie Kenny Pickett potentially on his way to become a starter, the Steelers could be willing to part ways with the veteran quarterback. 

Detroit's front office has not shied away from making deals, but the timing of the move would be interesting. The Lions are about to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the preseason. 

If the deal is made, Rudolph could theoretically suit up against his old team in the preseason finale. 

In four NFL seasons, Rudolph has tossed for 2,366 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. 

