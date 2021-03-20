Miles Killebrew Signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew built a reputation for being a top special teams asset for the Detroit Lions.

According to the NFL Network, Detroit's special teams ace will be departing the Motor City, and signing a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Killebrew joined Detroit in 2016 as a fourth-round draft pick out of Southern Utah, becoming the highest draft pick in the school's history.

He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie. His first career interception came against New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

In 2020, Killebrew missed a game against the Atlanta Falcons for the birth of his first child.

“I wasn’t able to make the game, because my wife was actually in labor, and we welcomed our first child, Stormy J. Killebrew, into this world," Killebrew told WJR.

“I was trying to figure out any way that we could align it, so that maybe I could make it down there and come back or we can have the baby. When it came down to it, I said, ‘I'm going to be here for my baby -- and that's what we did.'"

More from SI All Lions:

Should Lions Explore 'Prove-It' Deal with Malik Hooker?

Details of Romeo Okwara's New Contract

Pros and Cons of Signing CB Kyle Fuller

Kenny Golladay Visited Chicago Bears

Lions Will Sign WR Breshad Perriman

Romeo Okwara: 'No-Brainer' to Stay in Detroit

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast