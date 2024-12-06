Studs and Duds: Tim Patrick Shines in Primetime
The Detroit Lions needed contributions from everyone on their roster against the Green Bay Packers.
With the help of some new faces, the Lions somehow patchworked together a solid performance. Several new players made huge plays, and Detroit was able to put itself in a position to win the game at the end.
As Jake Bates knocked through his third game-winner this season, the Lions escaped with a 34-31 win for their 11th straight victory.
Here are studs and duds from Thursday's game:
STUD: WR Tim Patrick
When the Lions brought Patrick onto their practice squad, it was uncertain when he'd get a chance to make an impact. That chance came early, beginning in Week 2, and he has spent the entire season getting acclimated to Ben Johnson's offense.
On Thursday, Patrick had his breakthrough. He finished the game with six catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns, his first scores since 2021. Both touchdowns came at pivotal points in the second half.
Both of his touchdowns came in the red zone and were of the go-ahead variety, as both came as the answers to previous Green Bay touchdowns. It was the third consecutive game Patrick has gone over 40 receiving yards, as he's carved out a clear role in the Lions' offense.
DUD: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs was not completely silent in Thursday's game, as he caught a second quarter touchdown passes and hauled in a total of six passes for 30 yards. However, he was held to 43 yards on 15 carries for a season-low 2.9 yards per carry average.
The Lions' run game struggled as a whole at points, as they struggled to get going consistently. David Montgomery, who also punched in a first quarter touchdown, was able to find a bit more success.
Gibbs did go over 1,000 yards on the season for the first time in his career, and had a 20-yard run, but was able to get just 23 total yards on his other 14 rushing attempts.
STUD: WR Jameson Williams
Williams had another solid performance on Thursday, hauling in five passes for a team-high 80 yards. On the first possession of the game, he brought in a crossing route and went for 28 yards to put the Lions at Green Bay's 10-yard line.
With the Packers doing a good job of taking St. Brown away, the Lions could count on Williams for big plays. He added a 20-yard reception early in the team's second touchdown drive, as they would move down the field with ease before a fourth-down scoring toss from Goff to Jahmyr Gibbs.
Williams also had a big catch on the team's final drive, hauling in a toe-tapping grab for a first down on the first play of the drive.
STUD: OT Dan Skipper
Starting place of Taylor Decker in two of the previous four games coming in has allowed Skipper to bank legitimate reps with the rest of Detroit's starting offensive line. As a result, he appeared comfortable in Thursday's game and finished with his most complete showing of the season.
Skipper allowed just one total pressure on 44 pass rush attempts, as he helped keep the Packers' pass rush in check. Goff was sacked just one time, as it was a coverage sack that he stepped up into.
DUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown was not totally held in check in Thursday's game, but had one of his quietest performances against Green Bay in his entire career. He finished with five catches for 43 yards, including a massive 17-yard catch to set up an eventual fourth-and-short game-winning conversion.
The four-year vet's five catches and 43 yards are both the lowest totals he's had against the Packers since the first time he played against them as a rookie in 2021. St. Brown was also held without a touchdown for the third-consecutive game.
STUD: DE Pat O'Connor
With so many defensive linemen out, the Lions turned to the veteran O'Connor to help stabilize the defense. He did just that, spending most of Thursday night getting after Jordan Love. While he didn't record a sack, and the Lions had just one as a whole, O'Connor provided a steady rush presence that kept Love uncomfortable.
O'Connor had a rush that resulted in a key third down stop in the first half, and he finished with one solo tackle. Also chipping in on the interior was Myles Adams, who finished with three tackles, and Brodric Martin after Alim McNeill left the game with a head injury.