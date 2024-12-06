'You Just Love to See It': Lions Dan Skipper Praises 'Flag Guy'
Prior to the start of the Detroit Lions Thursday Night Football contest against the Green Bay Packers, a fan drew the ire of coach Matt LaFleur and several members of his squad.
Video captured a fan donning a Brian Branch jersey taunting the Packers, which resulted in LaFleur addressing the matter.
Packers coaches and former Michigan State Spartans receiver Jayden Reed tried to calm down the skirmish and worked to try and walk Green Bay's coach back to the sideline.
The Mt. Pleasant native is an alum of Saginaw Valley State and Western Michigan.
After being defeated 34-31, LaFleur was asked about the pregame tension by reporters.
More: Everything Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Said After Defeating Green Bay Packers
"I’ve never been a part of something like that. He was talking junk to our players, giving them the throat slash sign, and you’re trying to de-escalate it and then he gets in my face," said LaFleur. "So, I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike, I’ve never seen that, I’ve been on many fields, and usually they police that much better.
"I thought it was an arrogant fan that wanted to get a part of the action and just – I would like to see security, or something step in there and get them out of there," LaFleur continued. "Because it’s – he shouldn’t be doing that.”
Detroit's backup offensive lineman Dan Skipper had a favorable review of what took place, noting, "To the pre game flag guy, you just love to see it."
The veteran also had a solid performance stepping in for the injured Taylor Decker. On 44 Pass blocks, Skipper only allowed one total pressure.
In 2024, Detroit swept both games against the Packers, clinching their second consecutive playoff berth.