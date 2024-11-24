Studs and Duds: McNeill, Campbell Anchor Defensive Masterpiece
The Detroit Lions were able to keep the Colts at bay and win a low-scoring affair to improve to 10-1 on the season.
Despite a slow second half, the Lions did enough offensively to complement another superb defensive performance from coordinator Aaron Glenn's group, despite the unit being without several starters.
In total, the Lions won, 24-6, to notch their ninth consecutive win of the season.
Here are the studs and duds from Sunday's win.
STUD: DL Alim McNeill
McNeill had an excellent day up front for the Lions' defense. He notched four pressures, including a forced fumble on Anthony Richardson. He was in the backfield on numerous occasions, as he dominated his matchups with the Colts' interior linemen.
The N.C. State product was borderline unblockable in pass protection, as he was consistently crushing the pocket from the interior. He was complemented by a strong performance on the edge by Za'Darius Smith, who was also a consistent presence with four pressures and two quarterback hits.
DUD: CB Kindle Vildor
Though Vildor bounced back in better fashion with a good second half, he had a forgettable first two quarters. He was beaten deep on multiple occasions in his spot start in place of Terrion Arnold.
He was beaten deep early in the game, but caught a break when Richardson missed Alec Pierce deep. However, on the Colts' second scoring drive, he first was late on an out-route by AD Mitchell, then taken deep on a 40-yard pass to Pierce.
Carlton Davis exited the game with an injury, and while the Lions aren't currently worried about the severity of it, his status on a short week could be in jeopardy. This would mean that Vildor would likely make another start on Thanksgiving.
STUD: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs scored two more touchdowns on Sunday, pushing his all-purpose total to 11 on the season. He was the first to reach the end zone, concluding Detroit's second drive of the day with a 1-yard score to put the Lions in front, 7-3.
In the third quarter, Gibbs added his second score from six yards out. He won the race to the edge, and drew a penalty for taunting upon reaching the end zone. The second-year running back notched 90 rushing yards on 21 carries, and added nine receiving yards on three receptions.
David Montgomery also added a rushing score, prior to exiting the game with a shoulder injury. Both players scored in a game for the fifth time this year, which ties the tandem for the second-highest total by a duo in a single season.
DUD: TE Sam LaPorta
The connection between Jared Goff and Sam LaPorta seemed off in LaPorta's first game back from a shoulder injury. They connected on their first pass, but Goff missed LaPorta in the open field twice in the first half.
On the first occasion, Goff missed long with LaPorta having plenty of space around him. Later, the two couldn't connect in the red zone. Ultimately, LaPorta caught three passes for 19 yards on six targets.
STUD: LB Jack Campbell
Campbell was a big part of the Lions' excellent defensive performance. He tied for the team lead for total tackles with fellow linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez with eight, and added a special teams tackle and two passes defensed in coverage.
The Iowa product emerged as the leader of the linebacking corps with the injury to Alex Anzalone, and was a mainstay on a day where Detroit shuffled through all its options at the position. He was exceptional against the run, and also provided some pressure in certain blitzing situations.
Detroit held a second consecutive opponent without a touchdown, pushing the streak to 10 consecutive quarters without allowing an opponent to reach the end zone.