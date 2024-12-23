Studs and Duds: Gibbs Owns Lead Back Role
The Detroit Lions knocked off the Chicago Bears, 34-17, for their franchise-record 13th win of the 2024 season. It was a welcome bounce-back effort for a team that was coming off its first defeat since Week 2.
Detroit scored points on each of its first five drives and didn't punt until the fourth quarter. They were able to put up enough points to keep the Bears at bay for most of Sunday's game.
Here are studs and duds from Sunday's game.
STUD: QB Jared Goff
The Lions' veteran quarterback has seemed to have found his early-season groove once again. Goff completed 23-of-32 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions, on Sunday.
Among his touchdowns was a career-long 82-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams. He also had a perfectly-executed touchdown throw to Sam LaPorta where he faked a stumble then lofted a score to the tight end in the third quarter.
Over the last two games, Goff has now thrown for 830 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He posted a passer rating over 100 for the 11th time this season, which set a franchise record, as he had a rating of 137.0.
DUD: CB Terrion Arnold
Arnold was up-and-down in his first game as the Lions' CB1 in the absence of Carlton Davis. He had a very nice pass breakup in the end zone and six total tackles, but also had a couple of lapses in coverage.
The rookie bit hard on a double-move by Keenan Allen near the end of the first half, resulting in Allen going for a 45-yard touchdown with less than a minute left in the second quarter. Additionally, Arnold was beat by Allen for a fourth-down conversion.
Arnold was flanked at the cornerback position by Amik Robertson for most of the evening. Robertson gave up a pair of big plays, but also had a forced fumble and two pass break-ups.
STUD: WR Jameson Williams
Williams notched a career-best in receiving yards Sunday, marking the third time this season he's set a new personal best. He notched 143 yards on five catches, with 82 of it coming on one catch as he toasted the Bears' defense.
The Alabama product also had a big reception to open the third quarter, as he caught an in-breaker and made multiple Bears defenders miss while running parallel to the first-down marker before turning upfield for 25 yards.
DUD: LB Ezekiel Turner
Midway through the second quarter, Turner was responsible for a touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Cole Kmet. The veteran linebacker bit hard on a play-action run fake and was unable to catch up to Kmet in time to make a play on the ball.
STUD: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
With David Montgomery sidelined for the first time this season, the Lions relied heavily on Gibbs to tote the rock. He had 20 touches at halftime, and finished the game with 27 total touches for 154 yards.
Gibbs rushed 23 times for 109 yards and a touchdown, which came in the first quarter from a yard out. He also added four receptions for 45 yards as the Lions built up the screen game throughout the early parts of the game.
In the second half, the Lions did allocate some carries for Craig Reynolds and practice squad elevation Jermar Jefferson.
DUD: DE Za'Darius Smith
The Lions' pass-rush struggled to bring Williams to the turf, as the rookie quarterback used his mobility to cause trouble for Detroit's defensive line. Smith was one of two players, along with Ifeatu Melifonwu, to whiff on a sack attempt on Chicago's first drive.
Smith would come up empty once again on a later rush attempt, and also drew a roughing-the-passer penalty in the fourth quarter. Detroit managed two sacks on the afternoon, both coming in the second half, as Al-Quadin Muhammad and Ifeatu Melifonwu took Williams down.
STUD: S Brian Branch
Branch produced a game-high 12 tackles on Sunday, as he was all over the field for Detroit's defense. He was in the mix on Amik Robertson's forced fumble, and he had a big pass breakup in the end zone along with a tackle for loss.
The Alabama product played some slot cornerback in addition to his traditional safety duties, as the injury to Davis along with the return of Ifeatu Melifonwu created some shuffling in the secondary.