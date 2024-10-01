Studs and Duds: Jared Goff Is Perfect, Gibbs, Williams Are Lightning Fast
The Detroit Lions exorcised the demons of years past in a primetime victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Detroit's offense found itself in high gear en route to a season-high in points. When it was all said and done, the Lions knocked off Seattle 42-29 for its first win over the NFC West nemesis since 2012.
Here are studs and duds from Detroit's win over Seattle
STUD: QB Jared Goff
Goff had a literal perfect performance from a completion perspective, as he finished 18-for-18 which was the most in NFL history without an incompletion. He also became the first player in league history to finish with at least 200 passing yards and a receiving touchdown.
The veteran quarterback caught a pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown on a trick play in the third quarter, marking the first receiving touchdown of his career. While he took three sacks, including what could've been a costly safety, it was largely a superb performance for Goff.
DUD: CB Terrion Arnold
Arnold was penalized three more times in Monday's win, and his affinity to be handsy with opposing receivers has become somewhat troubling. Through four games, Arnold has now been penalized nine times.
He still had his good moments as a run defender Monday, and the adjustment from the collegiate level to taking on some of the league's best wideouts through four weeks was never going to be an easy one.
However, Arnold is still struggling with keeping his hands off of receivers. He was not alone in his penalty woes, as fellow cornerback Carlton Davis was also penalized three times including twice for pass interference.
STUD: WR Jameson Williams
Williams had just two catches, but made both count. After a 10-yard catch early in the game, Williams made his big moment with a 70-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. On the play, he caught a crossing route that was cleared out by Amon-Ra St. Brown running a deep route on the opposite side of the field.
The Alabama product created so much separation that he was able to high-step the final 30 or so yards into the end zone. Williams then dunked the ball through the goal post in a tribute to Calvin Johnson, who was inducted into the team's 'Pride of the Lions' at halftime.
In addition to his efforts as a pass-catcher, Williams was also lauded by Dan Campbell for his efforts as a blocker in the run game.
DUD: DE James Houston
With Marcus Davenport and Derrick Barnes both on injured reserve, Monday's game presented an opportunity for Houston to play his way into a bigger role. However, he made a small impact and stood out for being penalized twice.
Houston lined up offside on two separate occasions. He did not record a tackle, but did get pressure on Geno Smith on one snap. The Lions were able to sack Geno Smith three times, with Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill combining for one, DJ Reader getting another and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez notching the other.
STUD: LB Jack Campbell
Campbell made a big play early in Monday's game. After the Lions scored to take a 7-0 lead, Seattle was mounting a drive in an effort to tie the game. However, Campbell altered those plans by punching the ball free from Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.
Campbell forced the fumble, which was recovered by Carlton Davis and returned deep into Seattle territory. The Lions would convert and make it 14-0 three plays later.
The Iowa product finished with seven tackles, including one for loss.
STUD: RB David Montgomery
Montgomery was not Detroit's leading rusher, but he had multiple big moments. He got the offense going on the second series, starting with an 11-yard run and ending with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone.
However, the big play for his night came in the third quarter. After taking a short pass from Goff in the flat, he levied a shoulder into cornerback Devon Witherspoon, evaded multiple tackles and raced for a 40-yard gain in what was his longest reception of the season.
STUD: S Kerby Joseph
Down a safety, Joseph stepped up in a big way. He continued his solid play to start the 2024 season with a team-high nine tackles, including one for loss.
The Illinois product notched his third interception of the season by picking off Smith in the end zone on Seattle's final drive. He also had a tackle for loss after Jack Campbell made Kenneth Walker bounce his run outside the tackles and he was able to fill the lane.
STUD: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
While Montgomery had the big highlight, Gibbs provided a steady presence on the ground. He finished with a team-best 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
The Alabama product had scoring runs of three and one yard. He also had a 20-yard run to help set up Detroit's first touchdown of the game.