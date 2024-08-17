Studs and Duds: Hooker Heats Up, Bates Completes Comeback
The Detroit Lions stayed in the battle long enough to have a chance at the end.
Thanks to some timely breaks and big plays, the effort was enough to depart Arrowhead Stadium with a preseason win. Hendon Hooker shined late in the game, and Jake Bates drilled the game-winning kick as time expired to bring Detroit to 1-1 in the preseason.
Here are studs and duds from the Lions' 24-23 win over the Chiefs.
STUD: QB Hendon Hooker
After Nate Sudfeld played the entire first half and went 14-of-27 for 196 yards, one touchdown and one interception, the keys of the offense were turned over to Hooker. After a shortened showing in his debut last week, there was plenty of anticipation for his second NFL appearance.
His first series was inconsequential, but he bounced back by leading a 14-play series that ended with a field goal. After his third drive also came up empty, Hooker again led the offense down the field. It was around this time that he appeared to get into a rhythm, as he looked comfortable in the pocket.
Hooker pulled the Lions within two when he scrambled for a seven-yard touchdown, but was sacked on the ensuing two-point conversion. After the two teams exchanged fumbles, Hooker hit Tom Kennedy for a big gain on a screen pass that set up the game-winning field goal.
Ultimately, Hooker finished 12-of-15, including a 12-of-13 stretch after consecutive incompletions to begin his outing, for 150 yards and a rushing touchdown. It was a strong statement in his effort to claim the backup job.
DUD: WR Jalon Calhoun
The Lions entrusted Calhoun with kick return responsibilities to begin the game Saturday, but the Duke product committed a critical mistake. He was carrying the ball too loosely and fumbled as a result, giving the Chiefs good field position to set up a touchdown.
STUD: RB Sione Vaki
Vaki got a heavier workload in his second career appearance, as he showed talented flashes in his first game against the Giants. This resulted in him getting plenty of first half action Saturday against the Chiefs.
The Utah product did not disappoint, notching 22 rushing yards on six carries and also posting 60 receiving yards on four receptions on a drive before the end of the half that resulted in a field goal. It was impressive to see him work within the offense, which allows him to make a case for action when the regular season begins.
DUD: S Chelen Garnes
The Lions surrendered a big play in the fourth quarter when quarterback Chris Oladokun found Cornell Powell on a crossing route. Steven Gilmore tried to undercut the route and missed, which was the first of a trio of mistakes by the secondary on the play.
Essang Bassey missed a tackle, then Garnes tried to bring Powell down by the shoulder pads. He was unsuccessful, and this resulted in Powell running the rest of the way for a score.
STUD: WR Isaiah Williams
Williams had a strong day once again, building off the momentum of his performance in the preseason opener. He contributed as a receiver, a runner and a returner in what was a very complete effort.
The Illinois product continues to prove that he is a dynamic talent at the receiver position, finishing with six catches for 71 yards in addition to rushing for 11 yards on an end-around early in the game.
The undrafted rookie also had 41 yards total on three punt return attempts, including a 20-yard return to help set up the game-winning field goal.
STUD: K Jake Bates
Aside from a missed extra point, which was hooked wide left, it was a perfect day for Bates. He helped his chances of being the team's kicker in the regular season by knocking down his four field goals, including the game-winner from 43 yards out.
Bates' first attempt was good from 55 and looked to have the distance to have been converted from much longer. After missing the extra point, he bounced back with a 23-yard make right before halftime. He would add a 32-yard boot in the third quarter before the game-winner as time expired.
STUD: DE Mathieu Betts
Betts got plenty of snaps in Saturday's game, as he was an active member of the team's pass-rush. Some of the prowess that got him to record 18 sacks a season ago was on display, as he notched his first sack of the preseason.
The former CFL standout wasn't alone in his efforts, though, as Josh Paschal and Isaac Ukwu also recorded sacks. Paschal's was nearly a game-changer, as it was a strip-sack that the Lions recovered at Kansas City's 7-yard line. However, Detroit would give the ball back.
Ukwu and Betts both had additional pressures throughout the game, as they were active in their pursuit of the Chiefs' quarterbacks.