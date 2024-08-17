Takeaways From Lions' 24-23 Win against Chiefs
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell felt the week of practice was solid enough for several key starters to not play on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Despite Andy Reid choosing to play his starters, only a few key contributors suited up for the Lions' Week 2 preseason contest, including Amik Robertson, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Josh Paschal.
Several young players, including quarterback Hendon Hooker, were given another opportunity to showcase what they can do to aid the team this season.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 24-23 win at Arrowhead Stadium.
Xavier Worthy too fast for Lions defense
At first glance, it would have appeared the Chiefs would have scored at will against Detroit's backups.
Detroit's secondary started the game strong, with Kindle Vildor securing an early tackle for loss.
Unfortunately, miscommunication in the secondary between Vildor and Brandon Joseph resulted in Xaxier Worthy finding prime real estate for a gain of 39 yards.
The Chiefs were able to work their way into the red zone on their first two offensive possessions.
On their second drive, the talented signal-caller even completed a behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce on third down. Despite moving the chains, Detroit's defense clamped down, forcing the Chiefs to settle for two early field goals.
Mahomes ended up only playing two offensive series in Week 2 and finished 8-for-14 for 93 yards.
Unfortunate turnover leads to Chiefs touchdown
In a tight battle at wide receiver, any special teams mistake or turnover could end up being costly, especially for an undrafted free agent.
Lions wideout Jalon Calhoun fumbled a kick return early in the game, resulting in the Chiefs taking over on the Lions 25-yard line.
Carson Wentz found Worthy for a 22-yard score, as the speedy wideout burned Robertson.
Jake Bates drills long kick
After the Lions' ensuing drive stalled out, Campbell sent out Jake Bates for a 55-yard field goal attempt. Coming off a 53-yard make in the preseason opener, the UFL sensation had put together a solid week of practice.
Bates struggled to begin training camp but has rode a wave of momentum as of late. He carried that into Saturday's game, nailing the 55-yarder that had enough strength to be good from much further. It was an impressive effort for the kicker.
Unfortunately, the former Michigan Panthers kicker later missed an extra-point in the second quarter to go along with a made 23-yarder.
In the third quarter, Bates was successful from 32-yards out that brought the Lions to within one of the Chiefs.
Kaden Davis carries over strong week of practice, secures long touchdown
Davis has been a player that has made plays consistently throughout training camp. The Northwest Missouri State product inked a deal with the Lions after a successful tryout at rookie minicamp and has since established himself in the receiver competition.
With Dan Campbell insisting a player step up to potentially earn the third or fourth receiver spot, the undrafted free agent put the coaching staff on notice.
In the second quarter, Davis took a pass over the middle and scampered an additional 42yards to secure a 61-yard touchdown, which trimmed the Chiefs lead to 13-9.
Sione Vaki building confidence
Detroit's running back admitted this week he is battling overthinking things at times. The debut training camp has been beneficial for the fourth-round pick, as he has learned from talented backs on the roster and the coaching staff.
It has become apparent the converted running back is worth developing. There is potential for the fourth-round pick as he proved to be a weapon out of the backfield in the passing game in the first half.
Late in the second quarter, Vaki was targeted often and aided the offense on one of their longest drives of the preseason, trimming the Chiefs lead to 16-12 before halftime.
Hendon Hooker slides
After suffering a brain injury last week, Detroit's second-year signal-caller was clearly a little more cautious initiating contact with opposing defenders.
To start the third quarter, Hooker got into a rhythm, completing five consecutive passes and moving the offense. He was able to lead the offense on a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Bates 23-yarder that cut into the Chiefs lead to 16-15.
On a later drive, Hooker found daylight, but made the wise decision to get down and slide, avoiding a big hit being levied against him.
Trailing by eight in the fourth quarter, Hooker found wideout Isaiah Williams, who put together another solid performance, for a 37-yard gain. The drive was capped off by a seven-yard quarterback scamper. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, as Hooker was sacked.
Based on his performance, a strong week of practice could see Hooker start against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in the preseason finale.
Josh Paschal forces turnover
With the Chiefs hoping to run out the clock late in the game, Josh Paschal had another big moment. One play after Ian Book recovered his own fumbled snap, the Lions' third-year defensive end Josh Paschal strip-sacked Book.
New linebacker Abraham Beauplan recovered the loose ball, giving Detroit prime field position at the Chiefs' seven-yard line. Yet, the Lions were unable to capitalize on the opportunity as a mishandled exchange by Hendon Hooker and Zonovan Knight led to a fumble that the Chiefs recovered with 2:14 remaining.
After a defensive stop, Isaiah Williams battled, broke tackles for a 20-yard return which set the Lions up with prime field position.
Bates secured the preseaon road win with a made 43-yarder.