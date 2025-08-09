Studs and Duds: Lions Rookie Wideouts Shine, Allen Ignites Offense
The Detroit Lions started slow, then got a spark from a quarterback change.
While the game will ultimately be remembered for the unfortunate injury to defensive back Morice Norris, there were some good moments for Detroit. The team was leading, 17-10, when the game was suspended following Norris' injury.
Here are studs and duds from Detroit's second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.
STUD: WR Isaac TeSlaa
TeSlaa once again had two receptions, and both were big plays in his second taste of NFL action. First, he was on the receiving end of a fourth-down conversion from Hendon Hooker. Later in the first half, he hauled in his first career touchdown.
Lined up in the slot, TeSlaa ran a wheel and got some help with separation because of the in-breaking route from the outside receiever. He made an impressive play on the ball, going up and snaring the ball with his hands rather than bring it in to his body.
TeSlaa continues to impress with his blocking as well, throwing a nice block to spring Tom Kennedy on a screen pass for a big gain.
DUD: Hendon Hooker
Hooker got the opportunity to start for the first time this preseason, and ultimately missed an opportunity to take the lead in the backup quarterback competition. His night was marred by turnovers, as he fumbled twice and was pulled after four drives.
The third-year quarterback did have some good moments, such as a 22-yard scramble and a nice fourth-down conversion strike to Isaac TeSlaa. However, the two fumblers were inopportune, including one on a third-down inside the Falcons' 20-yard line.
In two preseason appearances, Hooker has yet to lead a scoring drive. With the performance of Allen, Hooker is in danger of slipping down the depth chart.
STUD: QB Kyle Allen
After Hooker struggled through his first four series, culminating in his second fumble, Allen entered the game with 5:31 remaining in the first half. He gave the offense a jolt, connecting on a deep pass to Jackson Meeks to set up the team's first touchdown of the night.
Allen rifled the touchdown pass to TeSlaa to put Detroit on the board. He would lead two second-half scoring drives, the first ending with a long field goal from Jake Bates. After the defense got a stop, Allen would help the team march down the field on a drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Jackson Meeks.
The veteran finished the night 7-of-8 passing for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and walks away from the game as the apparent leader for the backup job.
There's still two more preseason games, but through the first two outings he has led all four scoring drives the team's had and has demonstrated a better ability to lead the offense than his counterpart.
STUD: WR Jackson Meeks
Meeks had the biggest play the team's had through the first two preseason games with a 68-yard reception to set up the first touchdown. Not known for his speed, Meeks did a good job of creating enough separation and tracking the deep ball, before adding a little extra after the catch.
The Syracuse product got into the end zone later in the game, hauling in a 1-yard pass to give the Lions the lead late in the third quarter. Meeks benefitted from Dominic Lovett's absence, as he got more targets in Friday's game, and made the most of his opportunities.
DUD: CB Erick Hallett
Hallett had a strong start to camp, and as a result has generated some positive momentum. However, since switching to playing mostly cornerback, that momentum has begun to settle and he struggled in Friday's game.
The defender was beat for a touchdown by Chris Blair, a play on which he was also whistled for pass interference, and also had an ugly missed tackle in the second half. With players such as Nick Whiteside and Tyson Russell picking up steam, Hallett will need to bounce back quickly.
STUD: CB/S Rock Ya-Sin
Ya-Sin was one of few veterans to suit up for the Lions, and his presence was incredibly beneficial for the defense. He made multiple big stops, including a pop on Dylan Drummond to force a fourth-down.
The veteran was tasked with adding safety responsibilities to his plate after the recent injury to Dan Jackson, and he appears up for the test. Though he may not start at cornerback ahead of D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold, there will be a place for Ya-Sin on the field when the regular season begins.
STUD: K Jake Bates
As the only kicker on roster, Bates will get all the opportunities to kick in the preseason. He had his first field goal attempt on Friday, a 57-yarder in the third quarter. The former UFL star reminded fans of his big leg, drilling the kick with room to spare.
Having a kicker with that sort of range is a massive asset for the Lions, as he showed last season. He came through in the clutch several times for Detroit last year, and appears primed and ready to do so again this year.
STUD: RB Jacob Saylors
Saylors is a former UFL standout looking to make his case for consideration in what is a deep running back room. He didn't enter the game until the second half, but made the most of his limited action.
The East Tennessee State product carried the ball nine times for 35 yards, showcasing toughness and power on his touches. He converted a fourth-and-3 with a 4-yard run near the goal line and should warrant more consideration in the next two preseason games.