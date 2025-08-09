Players Praying, Game Ends After Lions Safety Carted Off Field
The Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons elected to end their preseason game early after a Lions defensive back suffered what appeared to be a significant injury.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, with the Lions leading, 17-10, Lions defender Morice Norris took a hit to the head while trying to make a tackle on Falcons running back Nathan Carter. He had a severe reaction to the contact, and remained down on the field.
Eventually, Norris was taken off the field via ambulance, and was transported to Grady Memorial Trauma Center in Atlanta.
According to the television broadcast, Norris was blinking his eyes as he was being taken into the ambulance.
Lions coach Dan Campbell and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris were seen talking during the injury break that lasted nearly 15 minutes, and both coaches met with their teams prior to play resuming.
When the ball was spotted, Atlanta quarterback Emory Jones took the snap, and elected to hold the ball rather than run a play.
As the clock ticked down, players from both teams joined hands at midfield, saying a prayer for the injured Lions defensive back.
"Beautiful reminder about the brotherhood, and the ultimate goal of trying to take care of each other. You're never out to try to hurt somebody or do anything malicious. Certainly you want to impose your will on the opponent, right? That's part of the game," said Lions TV network color commentator T.J. Lang. "But watching both teams come together, a lot of these guys played college together, against each other, they've had relationships going back however long, or maybe on the same team in the NFL at some point. When you watch them, the opposing team have a similar reaction to the Lions coaches, knowing that's one of their brothers, that's just a beautiful reminder that the ultimate goal is to keep everybody healthy and go out there and compete."
With the clock showing 6:30 remaining, the game was officially suspended. The game ended with the Lions in front, 17-10, but it was clear that the focus of both teams was not on the final score.
"Eight minutes and 10 seconds of reflection and camaraderie and brotherhood that was breathtaking in the worst way at the outset," said Lions TV Network play-by-play voice Jason Benetti. "And we hope and we think about Maurice Norris all night long until we get word. But, the show of support for humanity is something very worthwhile in this world tonight in Atlanta."
With the clock running down, Campbell was shown on the television broadcast kneeling on the field with his head down in what was unquestionably an emotional moment. Several Lions players were also emotional, with the television broadcast reporting that Lions defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend walked off the field after Campbell's team meeting with tears in his eyes.
Norris' status is uncertain as of publication, with the latest update being that he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.