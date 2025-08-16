Studs and Duds: Meeks Stays Hot, Allen Separates in Backup Battle
The Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins concluded nearly a week of competition with a preseason showdown.
After the two teams battled for two days in a practice setting, they played an exhibition contest that saw many starters sitting out. As a result, it was a battle between the depth of the two teams.
In a game that was full of penalties, the Dolphins ultimately emerged victorious, 24-17, in a matchup that went down to the final possession.
Here are the studs and duds from the Lions' loss to the Dolphins.
STUD: QB Kyle Allen
Allen was exceptional for the most part in his half of action. He finished 14-of-17, with all three of his incompletions arguably being catchable balls. He threw two more touchdown passes, and looks to be asserting himself as the backup through three preseason games.
The veteran was perfect on fourth-down attempts, with one being an 11-yard touchdown strike to undrafted free agent Jackson Meeks. He also went 6-for-6 for 70 yards and a touchdown to Isaac TeSlaa on his final drive, which spanned 83 yards in nine plays and 1:20.
STUD: WR Isaac TeSlaa
Detroit's decision to trade up 30 spots to select the Michigan native continues to age well, as the Arkansas product had another solid day in two quarters of play. TeSlaa caught four passes for 41 yards, including a fourth-down conversion and a leaping touchdown grab.
The touchdown, which is his second of the preseason, showcased his ability to adjust with the ball in the air, as well as his high-pointing skills. TeSlaa looks the part of a player who is deserving of a role in 2025.
DUD: QB Hendon Hooker
Following Allen's strong first half, Hooker had the task of trying to follow that up as he battles with the veteran for the backup job. Because he had struggled in his first two preseason outings, Hooker is viewed as the third-string option.
Detroit's game plan upon his entry didn't do him many favors, as the offense had a series of runs. He was sacked on his first dropback, and his first two drives ended with a total of minus-8 yards. His fortunes turned when Dominic Lovett recovered a muffed punt, but he had a rushing touchdown called back and the Lions had to settle for a field goal.
Hooker would lead a solid drive in the final minutes of the game, but the drive ended when Ethan Robinson made an incredible play to pick off Hooker's final pass with under a minute to play. He finished 6-of-13 for 61 yards and an interception, producing three points on six drives.
STUD: DE Isaac Ukwu
Ukwu had a strong showing Saturday, including a pivotal sack that forced a turnover on downs late in the first half.
After having a sack earlier in the game negated by a facemask penalty, Ukwu sacked Zach Wilson on a fourth-down to force a turnover on downs with the Dolphins deep in Detroit territory. With the injury to Ahmed Hassanein, Ukwu wcould see extended action throughout the remainder of camp and remains a player to monitor.
STUD: WR Jackson Meeks
For the second-straight week, the undrafted Meeks had a strong showing and made a compelling case to make the roster at the conclusion of training camp. The Syracuse product has shown solid ball skills and remains in the mix to make the team.
Meeks finished with 93 receiving yards and a touchdown catch on seven total receptions. His physicality shows up, but what may be most surprising is how much separation he has been able to create from defenders in his opportunities throughout the preseason.
STUD: LB Grant Stuard
Stuard was all over the field on Saturday. He forced a fumble with Detroit's defense backed up in its red-zone, but the team was unable to recover it. Additionally, he had four tackles and showcased his athleticism.
While Stuard did have a facemask penalty that negated a sack for Isaac Ukwu, the Lions should be encouraged by the tenacious nature that Stuard plays with. He could find his way into a rotational role on the defense in addition to all the work he's doing on special teams.
STUD: CB Erick Hallett
After a rough showing against the Falcons, Hallett bounced back in a big way against the Dolphins. Continuing to play cornerback after being a safety by trade, Hallett displayed more natural coverage ability after a bumpy outing last week.
Hallett had three pass breakups Saturday, including one in the end zone to force a field goal try. The Lions rotated cornerbacks throughout the day, which limited consistent playing time for their available players. Hallett looked like the best of the bunch on Saturday.
DUD: OL Giovanni Manu
Manu came off the bench in the second half, as Dan Skipper and Jamarco Jones played the first half at the tackle position. It was another inconsistent showing for the developmental player, with one mistake being a crucial one.
With the pocket collapsing, Hooker scrambled into the end zone for a score. However, Manu was whistled for a holding penalty which negated the score. The Lions wound up kicking a field goal on that series.