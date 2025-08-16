Rookie EDGE Suffers Injury, 'Could Be a Minute' Before Return
The Detroit Lions suffered a concerning setback during their preseason matchup against the Miami Dolphins Saturday.
Rookie EDGE rusher Ahmed Hassanein left the game early in the third quarter with an apparent arm injury. Hassanein, who had been showing promise throughout training camp and preseason action, was forced to exit directly to the locker room after trainers evaluated him on the field for several minutes.
The sight was unsettling, as the sixth-round pick sat upright on the field while medical staff carefully examined his arm.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn't offer specifics on the injury after the game, but did say, "He might be the one (injury) that could be a minute."
For a team already dealing with lingering depth issues at several positions, losing a young defender with potential is far from ideal.
Detroit has spent much of the offseason attempting to stabilize its pass-rush, and any disruption to that plan could prove costly as the regular season draws near.
Hassanein entered training camp as a developmental prospect but quickly turned heads with his athleticism and work ethic. Coaches praised his relentless motor, and he had positioned himself as a strong candidate for a reserve role on the 53-man roster.
His emergence was especially encouraging given the uncertainty at the position opposite Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.
Currently, Marcus Davenport is penciled in as the starter across from Hutchinson. Yet, his lengthy injury history raises questions about whether Detroit can rely on him over a full season.
Beyond Davenport and Hutchinson, the Lions’ depth at defensive end is thin, which only magnifies the importance of rookies like Hassanein carving out rotational roles.
Hassanein had an opportunity to solidify his roster spot with continued strong play in the preseason, especially given Detroit’s pressing need for depth at the position.
Now, his immediate availability is in question, leaving the Lions with more questions than answers as they evaluate their defensive front heading into September.
While details on the severity of Hassanein’s injury have yet to be released, the hope is that it proves minor enough for him to still contribute to the Lions’ defense this upcoming season.
For a rookie looking to make his mark in the NFL, every rep is critical, and missing extended time could slow his development.
Expect Hassanein’s status to be closely monitored in the coming days.
With its pass-rushing depth already shaky, Detroit can ill-afford to lose the Boise State product for a significant period of time.
Hassanein left a practice earlier in training camp to be evaluated for a leg injury, but he returned to practice quickly without missing time.