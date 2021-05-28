D'Andre Swift Would Welcome Todd Gurley

D'Andre Swift welcomes competition, and would have no issue if the Detroit Lions signed Todd Gurley.

The Detroit Lions are seeking players who are competitive, gritty and willing to put in the extra work in order to reach their potential.

D'Andre Swift certainly fits the mold, as he has noticeably put in the work during this past offseason.

The second-year running back is expected to take the next step forward, and will certainly become more of a focal point of the Lions' offense -- both in the run game and the passing attack.

During OTAs open to the media, buzz began to circulate that veteran running back Todd Gurley was receiving a tryout.

Once word hit social media, supporters spent the day debating the validity of Gurley's place on the roster, if he were to be signed to a contract.

One member of the roster would certainly welcome the competition.

Swift said Gurley would add "a lot" to the running backs room. Detroit's backfield already features Swift, Jamaal Williams and rookie Jermar Jefferson.

"Knowledge. Experience. I’d be happy if he came here as well. I just want to compete with these guys. Just to have him in the building, that’d be good," Swift said.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Gurley, who also played collegiate football at Georgia, recorded only 678 yards rushing last season for the Atlanta Falcons.

From 2017-18, Gurley was among the most dangerous backs in the entire NFL.

General manager Brad Holmes is in constant search of players to change the culture in Motown. Adding Gurley just may aid that by bringing in an established veteran who has reached the ultimate levels of success in the league.

More From SI All Lions:

4 Takeaways from Detroit Lions' OTAs

Detroit Lions Release Official 2021 Jersey Numbers

T.J. Hockenson on Jared Goff: 'He's Hungry'

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Guard Trai Turner

Social Media Reacts: Signing Todd Gurley Does Not Make Sense