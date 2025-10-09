How Lions 2024 Draft Pick Can Get Back in Defensive Line Rotation
The Detroit Lions' defensive line unit has enjoyed relative success through the first month of the 2025 NFL season.
For second-year defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, the opportunities to contribute in Kelvin Sheppard's defense have diminished.
After suiting up for the Chicago Bears game, the 2024 sixth-round pick has been inactive the past three contests.
He battled back from a season-ending knee injury, suffered last season, and was hopeful he would have a solid sophomore campaign.
When asked by Lions OnSI what the coaching staff needs to see in order to get Wingo back in the mix, Dan Campbell discussed the depth in the defensive line room and the importance of practice for young players.
“It was good to get him in there for a game. And then we just felt like, ‘Hey man, lets give this guy some more time just to get his legs under him, get him a little more seasoned.’ I mean, he’d only had really a week of practice, if that, coming off of that. Had no training camp," said Campbell. "But we do feel like, man, he’s getting better and better every week.
"We like where he’s at. We’re fortunate, we’ve got pretty good depth in that room right now. Brad (Holmes) has done an unbelievable job. We’ve got some length, we’ve got size, we’ve got a little speed. We’ve got some versatility," Campbell added further. "So, I’m glad he’s here. It’s not his own doing, it’s like any of the rest of the guys, man, you just keep working."
Detroit's fifth-year head coach has been upfront regarding the team activating the best players each and every week.
Players have an opportunity to earn more playing time based on how how they practice and on certain matchups that arise against various opponents.
Campbell noted, "Our eyes are always open in practice. I watch those all the time. I watch both sides of the ball. I’m looking at the scout team. You can earn your right to get back up just by the way you practice.”
Closest room Aidan Hutchinson has been around
Part of the reason for the success of the defensive line unit has been the growing bonds among the unit.
Aidan Hutchinson noted the energy in the room has been positive and the defensive line room is the closest he has seen since he entered the league back in 2022.
"I think it could be even an energetic thing," said Hutchinson. "Just good vibes brings in good energy and we're producing right now, which is what you want. And yeah, we got a really close group. Probably the closest group since I've been here, honestly. It's been great. It's been so much fun. And when you go to work with guys like this, days are short."