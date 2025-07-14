All Lions

Tate Ratledge Dilemma May Linger Beyond Start of Training Camp

Could Tate Ratledge hold out?

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) speaks after practice during rookie minicamp
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) speaks after practice during rookie minicamp / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and several other second-round picks have the opportunity to significantly change the landscape for future players.

Just prior to the official start of training camp, 30 of 32 second-round picks have not inked their names to rookie contracts.

Ratledge, who was the No. 57 overall pick, is likely awaiting how others selected in front of him proceed with their contract negotiations.

There is now a growing push for second-round picks to be given fully guaranteed rookie contracts.

Last year, linebacker Chris Braswell of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who was selected at the exact same position as Ratledge, inked a four-year, $6,785,196 rookie deal with $3,885,353 in total guaranteed money.

Two picks made in the 2025 NFL Draft second round and their signed contracts have greatly altered the landscape for those selected after them in the same round.

Carson Schwesinger of the Cleveland Browns (No. 33 overall pick) and Jayden Higgins of the Houston Texans (No. 34 overall) have inked contracts that are fully guaranteed.

Since then, no other second-round pick, including Ratledge, has agreed to terms.

Several analysts have urged players to band together to ensure their best interests contractually are met.

According to ProFootballTalk, "The second-round picks should have held out earlier. At a minimum, they should have collectively skipped mandatory minicamp. Instead, all of them signed participation agreements and showed up for work despite not being employed, throughout the offseason program."

The former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman could miss the start of training camp. He has until Wednesday to ink his rookie deal.

If no deal is agreed upon, Ratledge will follow Chargers wide receiver Tre Harris, who is now holding out from the start of camp after not reporting over the weekend.

Published
