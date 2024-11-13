Taylor Decker Felt 'Responsible' for Struggles Against Texans
The Detroit Lions sputtered in the first half of their Week 10 game against the Houston Texans. Quarterback Jared Goff threw three picks before the break and was under a larger amount of distress then typically expected.
Watching the game from home while dealing with a shoulder injury, left tackle Taylor Decker couldn't help but feel a ping of responsibility watching as the Texans rolled to a 16-point advantage at the half.
"I felt personally responsible for the first half of that game. I'm not saying that jokingly, I felt really bad," Decker said. "Even though I know it was in my best interest and the team's best interest to sit that one out, when you're not out there with your guys, especially when it's guys that you've played with as much as I've played with some of these guys on offense, it's like a guilty feeling. It really is. So as soon as you can get back out there, that's one thing that's gonna drive you to want to be back out there, when you don't get to be."
Decker told reporters Wednesday that his plan is to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there's still time to make a final decision. Coach Dan Campbell did sound optimistic when offering an update on the tackle's status.
The veteran tackle noted that every game is important to him regardless of overall meaning, and that he wants to be out there with his teammates. However, he also urged the medical staff to protect him from himself and his desire to play when necessary.
"There's not a fine line I have to walk. I've told the medical staff and I've told Brett (Fischer) and Mike (Sundeen) since I've got there, 'If I'm being stupid, I need you to protect me from myself.' Because ultimately, if you leave it up to the player, nine times out of ten they're gonna play even if they shouldn't," said Decker. "Every game's important. We only get to play 17 and all things are pointing to us getting in the playoffs of course. I've had plenty of seasons where we don't get to. Every game is important to me. The biggest thing is when you're so used to being out there with your teammates and guys that you've played a lot of football with, it's just an (expletive) feeling."
The Lions were ultimately able to emerge victorious in the game, shutting out the Texans in the second half and rolling to 19 unanswered points. Detroit won on a last second field goal by Jake Bates, which excited Decker who was watching from his bed at home.
"I was in bed and my wife was asleep, so I was just trying to stay still and be quiet," Decker said. "I did wake her up and tell her we won. She said, 'That's great,' and went back to sleep."
Despite the win, it didn't change the feeling swelling within Decker that he was somewhat responsible for the team's struggles.
"Of course I want to see us win," Decker said. "That's great. But it really doesn't change the fact that I wasn't out there with them. That sucks, not a good feeling. Again, I know it's just one game. They're all really meaningful."
In Decker's place, the Lions went with Dan Skipper as the starter at left tackle. Skipper has experience starting at guard, but Sunday marked the first time in his career that he had started at tackle.
He didn't grade out well via Pro Football Focus, earning a 39.5 pass-blocking grade. Yet, Decker praised the gutsy performance by the veteran filling in.
"Skip did a hell of a job, I texted him right after, he battled his ass off," Decker explained. "I know they said they were trying to keep him alive out there, they said he had like three I.V.'s or something. I think I saw before the game that he's only had a handful of snaps at tackle. Incredible by him to go out there in that environment and be able to perform. Silver lining, super happy for him to get the opportunity to go out there and play."