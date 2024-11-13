Burning Question: What Is Expectation for Debut of Za'Darius Smith?
The Detroit Lions are expected to debut their newly acquired defensive end against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.
After sitting out last week, defensive end Za'Darius Smith will join the fold in Detroit's return to Ford Field after two consecutive road games. With the veteran's team debut on the horizon, coach Dan Campbell explained what he's looking for in the 32-year-old.
"I'm not gonna be looking at the stats. I just want to know that he's doing his job, and he's as productive as he can be in that," Campbell said. "So, no, I can't say that I'm putting these, I'm like, 'This is what needs to show up on the stat sheet. This many sacks, this many pressures.' Man, just go in there and if you do your job, and you're able to push the pocket and (Josh) Paschal gets one or Alim (McNeill), then we'll know you did your job. That in itself is gonna count for a lot. And then Paschal will push them to you or vice versa."
Detroit is expecting to get a solid compliment from Smith in the defensive rotation, as he is expected to elevate the likes of Josh Paschal and Alim McNeill. He has five sacks in nine games this season and can bring a pop in this aspect, but the Lions won't judge his performance based solely on sacks.
Campbell has maintained his desire for the new acquisition to serve as a complimentary piece rather than bear the weight of the pass rush's success based on his performance. This could mean a rotational role early on as opposed to an every-down assignment in his first game, but the head coach did not specify exactly what is expected as far as workload is concerned.
"I've said it all along, I'm looking for a complimentary piece," Campbell said. "Somebody that's gonna be able to help our defense, that's gonna elevate us a little bit. I think he'll do that for us."
Offensive line struggles
The Lions' offensive line is considered to be one of the NFL's best thanks to the overall collection of talent. However, there has been more heat than normal on quarterback Jared Goff as of late.
Prior to the Texans game in which the Lions did not give up a sack, they had allowed nine total in their previous three games. Against Houston, Detroit allowed eight pressures up front.
Campbell admitted that some of the struggles are a result of the schemes deployed by opposing defenses. This has generated some looks that are unique for the line.
“Some of them, a few things on passing the games clean. The style of play that we’ve faced, these up the field defenses are just a little unique and it takes a minute to get used to them sometimes," Campbell said. "You simulate it in practice the best you can, but if you’re off just a little bit and we’re on different levels, then you struggle at times. Just some of those. There again, it’s a technique, those are about technique and things that are very correctable. And we’ll get them corrected.”
With the team also placing an emphasis on valuing the ball, there have also been points this season where quarterback Jared Goff has been sacked for holding onto the ball too long.
Campbell also said the team could get Taylor Decker back in action this week after the veteran tackle looked good at Wednesday's walkthrough. Meanwhile, tight end Sam LaPorta did not participate Wednesday.
"He's questionable, but I'm starting to feel pretty good about him," Campbell said. "I think he's gonna be able to make it. Tomorrow will tell a lot, certainly. That'll be a full-speed practice today."
Note
The Lions won a game that teetered on disastrous for them at points in the first half.
After trailing 23-7 at halftime and withstanding five interceptions from Goff, the Lions still found a way to emerge victorious on the road over the Houston Texans.
Following the game, television cameras captured Goff talking to Campbell. On Wednesday, Campbell shared the message that his quarterback offered.
"He said, 'We're just different.' That's really what he said. 'We're just different.' And I agreed with him," Campbell said. "We are. That's the way we're built."