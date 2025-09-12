Veteran Offensive Lineman Misses Third Straight Lions Practice
The Detroit Lions are trying to buy some time before a decision is made on left tackle Taylor Decker.
According to Dan Campbell, the veteran offensive lineman will miss his third consecutive practice of the week.
Earlier in the week, Decker acknowledged he was dealing with something physically, but expressed hopefullness he could suit up against the Chicago Bears.
He has been listed on the team's official report with a shoulder injury.
"He's got a little bit of something, here. And we're just trying to buy him some time, to where he feels better. And then a lot of it to is, the luxury of Decker's played a lot of football," said Campbell. "He'll be ready, as long as it feels right. But yea, we feel good right now. We still have another day and we'll see. I can't give you a definitive yes. It's where it is at. "
Decker discussed with reporters some of the challenges faced against the Packers, who were disguising their looks by adjusting the front when Graham Glasgow was looking between his legs.
This week, a point of emphasis has been cutting down drastically on miscommunication.
When adjustments are made, the guards typically will relay information that Glasgow must also process clearly.
“Graham has to get the communication as well," said Decker. "So, if his head's between his legs and he doesn't know what the front looks like, we can all be on the same page but if we can't get him on the same page – we all need to be on the same page, basically. And it can be whoever.
"There's certain zone plays where if his head's down and somebody runs across with a motion where I can bump it. It really just depends on the play, whoever’s comfortable doing it. There's things that Jared can do. Just ultimately it's on all of us to get it, right.”
It is expected, should the former Ohio State Buckeyes lineman not suit up, Giovanni Manu would get an opportunity to play.
Naturally, the team would have to make some adjustments, if Manu gets the nod.
"I think it’s like anything else, you’ve got to stay ahead of the sticks," said Campbell. "You’ve got to stay in manageable situations, and if you do that, Manu’s no different than any other player. He’s got strengths, and then he’s got things he’s got to continue to work on as he grows and develops. So we’ll use his strengths.“